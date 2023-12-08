Caremark - Care Assistant (Multiple Roles)

Warwick, Leamington Spa, and Kenilworth

Salary: From £11.00 per hour

Hours: Full-time or part-time

Care for others, make a difference

Do you want a job where you can make a real difference to the local community?

Are you looking for a new job where no two days are the same?

Have you previously cared for a family member?

We are currently looking for new Care Assistants to join our growing team.

Don’t worry if you have not worked in Care before, our comprehensive training programme will teach you everything you need to know. You will also receive ongoing training & support from our dedicated & experienced management team.

Caremark is the largest British & family-owned Home Care provider in the UK and this office covers Warwick, Leamington Spa & Kenilworth.

Main Responsibilities

As a Care Assistant you will help the vulnerable within our community and make a real difference to their lives by supporting them with their daily routines. The type of support that we provide to our customers is no different to what they would receive from a family member so will be things like washing & dressing, personal care, prompting with medication, shopping & meal preparation, domestic support and general companionship.

The benefits:

· An hourly rate of £11.00 per hour and £16.50 on Bank Holidays

· Mileage allowance of 45p per mile for travel between customers

· Flexible working times to fit in around other commitments e.g. evenings or weekends only etc

· Regular shift patterns (if preferred)

· Free Caremark uniform and PPE

· Free initial training with a welcome bonus of £120

· Free ongoing training and supervision

· 28 days pro-rata paid holiday per annum

· Pension contribution

· Career development through nationally recognised training courses

You will need to have a full, clean driving licence and your own car but we do have walking rounds available too.

If you are compassionate, enthusiastic and enjoy working in a team and want to make a real difference by caring for others please email warwick@caremark.co.uk or visit Latest Jobs • Caremark for more information.