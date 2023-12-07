SEND support expanded in Warwickshire with new resourced provisions

More children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities in Warwickshire are now able to receive specialist support within a mainstream setting.

In a continued effort to enhance educational opportunities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in the county, Warwickshire County Council has funded the development of four new primary SEND resourced provisions, enabling more pupils to have their diverse needs met within a mainstream setting.

SEND resourced provisions (SRPs) aim to support pupils who can access the curriculum but have difficulty participating in activities and learning within a mainstream school environment. Two types of SRPs exist within Warwickshire; those that support communication and interaction (C&I) needs and those that specialise in social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) support.

With the level of demand for both types of provision increasing and the greatest need identified within the Nuneaton, Bedworth and Rugby areas, four new SEND resourced provisions have been established:

Elm at Abbey C of E Infant School, Nuneaton (C&I)

The Den at Goodyer’s End Primary School, Bedworth (SEMH)

The Sunshine Room at St Andrews Benn C of E Primary School (C&I) and The Lighthouse at St Matthew’s Bloxham C of E Primary School (C&I), Rugby

Funding has enabled the four primary schools to remodel existing classrooms to install sensory rooms and nurture areas to provide calming spaces for pupils, as well as more easily accessible outdoor spaces. Settings have also received additional funding from the County Council to recruit specialist staff which will enable them to offer pupils tailored support to improve their development and wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said

“The increase in SEND resourced provision (SRP) is one of the many ways we are working to help to improve support for families with special educational needs and disabilities across the county.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen our SRPs increase significantly with the addition of 106 places in two years, from 109 in 2021 to 215 in 2023. Now, with a total of 21 SRPs spread across the county, I am pleased to see even more children and young people with SEND being given the opportunity to learn within an inclusive environment and be educated within their local community.”

Here's what some parents had to say about the specialist support their child has received and the positive impact the SEND resourced provision has had:

“The SRP is amazing, and I am so happy with the progress my daughter is making. Thank you.”

“We have noticed such a positive change since our daughter started at the school and would recommend this SRP highly.”

“It’s a great provision. My child has only been there two weeks, but he has really come out of his shell so much already.”

“This is the first time I’ve felt my daughter is understood and fully supported.”

Warwickshire now has 16 SEND resourced provisions connected to mainstream primary schools, with two in North Warwickshire, five in Nuneaton and Bedworth, five in Rugby, one in the Warwick/Leamington area, and three in the Stratford on Avon area. You can find a full list of the current resourced provisions in Warwickshire here.

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page.

Above: Elm at Abbey C of E Infant School

Above: Inside The Den at Goodyers End Primary School

Above: Outside area at The Den, Goodyers End Primary School

Above: Outside area at The Sunshine Room, St Andrew's Benn C of E Primary School

Above: Inside The Lighthouse, St Matthew's Bloxham C of E Primary School