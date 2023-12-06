Sponsors confirmed for new Tales from the Riverbank exhibition

Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre named as headline sponsors of the Tales from the Riverbank exhibition in Warwick.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) has announced that Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre are headline sponsors of an upcoming exhibition about the history of Warwickshire’s rivers, canals and waterways at Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

Based at St Nicholas Park in Warwick, Warwick Boats is an independent boat hire company that also runs the Leam Boat Centre in Royal Leamington Spa, and specialises in boat hire, activities and courses on the water. From family rowing boat experiences to pedalos, paddle boarding, kayaks, dragon boat racing and birthday party packages – Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre offer a wide range of experiences and courses for all ages.

The exhibition, located on the ground floor of Market Hall Museum, in Warwick, opens on Friday 22 March 2024, World Water Day, and will run until 18 January 2025. This family friendly exhibition will explore the unexpected and extraordinary stories of life on (and in) Warwickshire’s waterways, and highlight the increasing importance of the rivers, canals and waterways to us all.

The exhibition will explore everything from ancient river monsters to celebrity costumes from the Royal Shakespeare Company!

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage & Culture Warwickshire, Warwickshire County Council’s unique group of community based services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, local studies, arts provision and heritage education services.

The service is planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events that will complement the exhibition, allowing all ages to learn about the story of Warwickshire’s rivers and waterways.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre on this fantastic new exhibition at Market Hall Museum.

"Our waterways have connected people and places throughout history - and will continue to do so. We must protect and promote them as vital assets for communities across Warwickshire, both now and for future generations. This exhibition is just one way we can highlight the importance of our rivers, canals and waterways to us all.”

Matthew Bishop, Director of Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre commented: “We are absolutely delighted to sponsor this exhibition, and we are extremely passionate about the health and wellbeing benefits associated with people getting out on the rivers. It’s great to see all ages enjoy learning about the history of our waterways and how people have long enjoyed boating as a leisure activity in Warwickshire.”

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available to help support the programme, to find out more and to request a sponsorship brief, you can contact hcwcommercial@warwickshire.gov.uk

More information about Heritage and Culture in Warwickshire is available online: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/