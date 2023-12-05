Staying safe and well over winter

To help residents stay safe and well during the winter months, Warwickshire County Council and partners have produced a Winter Wellness guide.

The Winter Wellness guide features a range of information and links to services and support people may need help at this time, particularly those who may be isolated or vulnerable.

The guide is part of the wider winter wellness support and is available to download on warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness and printed versions of the guide will also be available in community venues.

During the colder months, the lower temperatures can pose a greater risk to health and wellbeing, it can also add increased pressure to household budgets. The added pressures can lead to worry and anxiety, impacting on physical and mental health and the guide and website feature tips to help people to look after themselves and others.

Taking care to reduce the risk of catching and spreading viruses can also help people to stay as well as possible. Taking up the offer of winter vaccinations, if eligible, can provide as much protection as possible and help to reduce the severity of viral infections.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We want to help people to stay as well as possible through the winter months. The lead up to the festive period can be exciting, but it can also bring added financial pressures and stress. “The winter wellness booklet and wider campaign supports people to look after themselves and others during these months, featuring tips on supporting your wellbeing, advice on how to stay as healthy as possible, including taking up the offer of winter vaccines, links to services to support people concerned about finances and tips to stay safe over the festive period.”

For further information about staying safe and well, and to download the Winter Wellness booklet, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness