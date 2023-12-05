Floating Support Worker - Refuge

Role Overview

We are recruiting for Floating Support Worker to join our team in Warwickshire; the scope on this job involves supporting survivors who need to flee their homes to access the Dispersed Accommodation in Warwickshire, and support them in their journey to recover from the abuse and re-build their lives.

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Full-Time, Permanent

Hours: 37.5

We want kind and empathic people to work at Refuge, who believe in equality, diversity, and inclusion, are experts in their area of knowledge, want to make a positive difference and improve the lives of the families we support.

This is an opportunity to join Refuge as a floating support worker, supporting families who are impacted by domestic violence and abuse. You will work closely with survivors of domestic abuse from the point of crisis, to provide high quality independent advocacy and support to survivors and their children.

This post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies.

As part of this role, you will be required to participate in an out-of-hours on call rota.

Closing date: 9am on 18 December 2023

Interview date: 9 January 2024

Benefits: Refuge offers a variety of exciting opportunities to learn, develop and grow in your career. We recognise the value everyone brings to the organisation to achieve our aims and are dedicated to developing and rewarding our staff. More details of our benefits can be found in Job Information Pack.

To learn more, and apply please visit: Floating Support Worker | CIPHR iRecruit . (ciphr-irecruit.com)