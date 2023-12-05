Housing Support Worker - Refuge

Role Overview

We are recruiting for a Housing Support Worker to join our team in Warwickshire; the scope on this job involves supporting survivors of domestic abuse to access the dispersed accommodation, maintain the quality of the properties and ensure effective move on from the service to more permanent accommodation.

Location: Warwickshire

Salary: £25,104 per annum

Contract type: Full-Time, Permanent

Hours: 37.5

We want kind and empathic people to work at Refuge, who believe in equality, diversity, and inclusion, are experts in their area of knowledge, want to make a positive difference and improve the lives of the women and children we support.

This is an opportunity to join Refuge as Housing Support Worker, supporting families who are impacted by domestic violence.

You will work closely with survivors of domestic abuse from the point of crisis, to provide high quality housing support to those living in Refuge Dispersed Accommodation, and to support them to move on to safe accommodation.

As part of this role, you will be required to participate in an out-of-hours on call rota and the use of a car is essential to the role due to cover required across Warwickshire.

This post is restricted to women due to the nature of the role. The Occupational Requirement under Schedule 9 (part 1) of the Equality Act 2010 applies.

Closing date: 9am on 18 December 2023

Interview date: 9 January 2024

Benefits: Refuge offers a variety of exciting opportunities to learn, develop and grow in your career. We recognise the value everyone brings to the organisation to achieve our aims and are dedicated to developing and rewarding our staff. More details of our benefits can be found in Job Information Pack.

To learn more, and apply please visit: Housing Support Worker | CIPHR iRecruit . (ciphr-irecruit.com)