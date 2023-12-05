Dementia Interpreters

The experiential Dementia Interpreters course is the next generation of training that is specific for people who have dementia.

One of the most vital aspects of supporting people with dementia is being able to recognise and understand the changes in communication that will inevitably happen while on their personal journey of dementia. Indeed 91% of families that require support from the care sector, in both home care and care home setting, have told us that the main reason is their lack of ability to communicate with their loved ones.

This therefore shows the impact on communication and the need for staff to start to understand and translate the ‘language of dementia’.

Once the course is completed delegates become ‘registered Dementia Interpreters’. They will work together with the global society of Dementia Interpreters through the ‘Interpreter Forum’ to translate the language of dementia and then freely present this to the world through the Dementia Dictionary.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Kate Shorthose kateshorthose@warwickshire.gov.uk