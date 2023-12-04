Living Well website helps Warwickshire people to stay healthy, happy and independent

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to find out more about services and support to help them stay safe, get involved in their communities and find information to help them live well â...

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to find out more about services and support to help them stay safe, get involved in their communities and find information to help them live well – particularly as they get older.

The Living Well website brings together a wide range of information and services from the Council – aimed at adults – in one place.

Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle throughout adulthood will help to boost independence, mental and physical health and general wellbeing.

To raise awareness of the services available, the Council is focusing on Living Well with themed posts around coping with living costs, looking after yourself, dealing with loneliness, staying well and lifelong learning on our social media channels.

The ongoing cost of living crisis is having a major effect on people’s household budgets as well as their mental and physical wellbeing as residents are finding it harder to make ends meet.

Living Well signposts residents to advice and information that could make looking after someone else’s needs, as well as those of themselves and their friends, a little easier.

The webpage also promotes healthy lifestyles and encourages individuals to take early preventative action to stay well. From tips for staying active to using direct payments and assistive technology to make life easier, Living Well raises the profile of social care services in the county and helps people to find ways to stay healthy for as long as possible as well as signposts those who are vulnerable to support early on.

An important service linked through Living Well is AskSARA, a website that helps to improve people’s access to a range of self-help devices, equipment, and solutions known as assistive technology.

AskSARA features a useful self-assessment tool that can produce an individual report with suggested ideas, information, and advice for individuals, based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

By providing access to assistance, like smart gadgets and equipment that can help people before their situation becomes more complex, the aim of ‘living well’ is to support people to continue to enjoy life and live independently and reduce their need for hospital or long-term care.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to make sure that residents across Warwickshire have access to support and advice that is practical and useful, to help them live healthily, happily and independently for as long as possible.

“The Living Well website is a fantastic resource that promotes the best support available from across the County and allow residents to find solutions to their individual needs.

“The Living Well website, along with messaging on our other WCC channels, leads people to the appropriate services so they can find the support they need to look after their health and wellbeing. It also promotes staying connected and dealing with loneliness by signposting people to information about community groups, local events as well as opportunities to learn new skills and undertake future learning.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to see the website for yourself and find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire – whether it’s staying safe, financial support, advice if you’re feeling lonely, boosting your mental and physical health plus much more.