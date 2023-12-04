Warwickshire Schools Can Now Apply for Workplace Charging Scheme

The UK government has announced a new policy change that will allow schools in Warwickshire to apply for the Workplace Charging Scheme (WCS).

This is a great opportunity for schools to reduce their carbon emissions and give staff and residents a convenient place to charge.

The WCS provides grants of up to 75% of the cost of installing electric vehicle charging points at workplaces, up to a maximum of £350 per socket. This means that schools could get funding to install charging points for staff, parents, and visitors.

Benefits to Schools

There are many benefits to schools that install electric vehicle charging points:

Reduce carbon emissions: Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, so installing charging points will help schools to reduce their carbon footprint.

Save money on energy bills: Electricity is much cheaper than petrol or diesel, so schools can save money on their energy bills by switching to electric vehicles.

Improve air quality: Electric vehicles do not produce harmful air pollutants, so installing charging points can help to improve air quality around schools which is particularly important to children's development.

Attract and retain staff: Installing charging points can make schools more attractive to potential staff, and it can also help to retain existing staff members.

How to Apply

Schools can apply for the WCS through the government's website. The application process is simple and straightforward.

For more information about the WCS, please visit the government's website: