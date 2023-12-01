£4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme unveiled

More than 2,000 businesses will benefit from a new, multi-stranded support programme to be rolled out across the county.

The £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme, developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council , North Warwickshire Borough Council , Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council , Rugby Borough Council, Stratford-upon-Avon District Council and Warwick District Council , is designed to engage with over 2,000 businesses, more than 500 of which will receive intensive, bespoke support.

Business Growth Warwickshire will create over 150 jobs and safeguard over 250 while enabling more than two hundred businesses to improve their productivity. Over 180 businesses will receive a bespoke decarbonisation plan to help them to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on their energy bills. The programme will help save over 1,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas. helping Warwickshire to become more sustainable and move towards net zero.

The programme, funded by the UK Government (through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via the five district and borough councils) and £500,000 from Warwickshire County Council, will play a major role in strengthening small and medium sized businesses across Warwickshire in the short to medium terms. An additional £1.3 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) is expected to be available to boost the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service.

The six strands are:

Warwickshire Business Start Up Support Programme

Aimed at businesses in their first 24 months of trading and individuals who have ambitions to start a business, this is a programme of one-to-one business coaching and workshops to provide the fundamental skills to start and grow a business.

This will be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Programme

Aimed at businesses over 24 months old to help improve their resilience and growth potential via a tailored package of support with access to appropriate advice and services to support growth plans.

This will be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Business Ready - Warwickshire High Growth and Innovation Programme

This project will engage with businesses with ambitions for high growth and looking to innovate. It will target higher productivity that will contribute towards county-wide growth targets and create new highly skilled jobs. This programme offers access to specialist mentors, bespoke support and specialist workshops.

To be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by University of Warwick Science Park.

Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

Directly supporting manufacturing businesses across all sectors, to grow by identifying, understanding and removing their barriers to growth to support the creation of new jobs through improved productivity, and competitiveness. A programme of one to one support from specialist manufacturing advisors, digital diagnostic tool, workshops and cohort-based small courses.

To be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by Oxford Innovation.

Warwickshire Business Advice Energy Service

Helping to create a green, growing and sustainable economy across Warwickshire through promoting energy efficiency. An energy audit for each business will produce bespoke decarbonisation plans to identify greenhouse gas savings, leading to greater energy efficiency, lower energy bills and reduced carbon emissions. It is expected that the WBEAS will include a grant scheme to support businesses with the costs of low carbon adoption.

To be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by Coventry City Council.

Project Warwickshire – Visitor Economy Business Support & the Hospitality Business Support Programme.

A package of support for businesses in the tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors,

offering specialist one-to-one business coaching, workshops, and networking including with larger businesses.

To be delivered on behalf of WCC and the five District and Borough Councils by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: “The Business Growth Warwickshire Programme is an exciting new chapter for business support across our county. The County Council and our partners in the districts and boroughs have a longstanding commitment to support local businesses in every way we can and this UK Shared Prosperity Fund-driven programme adds an important new dimension to that support.

“The County Council is delighted to be able to co-ordinate and part-fund a single, integrated programme of support which will benefit hundreds of businesses across the county.”

Councillor David Wright, Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council said, “I’m delighted to welcome the start of the Business Growth programme which has been mainly funded by the UK Shared Prosperity fund. Whilst this will run across all of the County we are particularly pleased in North Warwickshire to be able to ensure businesses in our area are now guaranteed the opportunity to access funds and advice as a result of North Warwickshire Borough Council now being able to direct this funding as a result of the UK Shared Prosperity. North Warwickshire has traditionally been a fast growing economy and we are looking forward to boosting that in our area with this programme.”

Cllr Wilson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said “Supporting local businesses is a top priority for Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council. They are the lifeblood of our local economy and either directly or indirectly generate jobs for local residents. I would encourage as many local businesses as possible to apply for these funds where they qualify so that we can help them to grow bigger and better!”

Cllr Ian Picker, Deputy Leader of Rugby Borough Council and portfolio holder for Growth and Investment, said: “Along with the launch of our Town Centre Growth, Community Support and Sports Action funds, there is now extensive support available for Rugby businesses that are ready to grow or invest.

“It is important that businesses in Rugby make the most of this UK Shared Prosperity funding and access this support if they are eligible.”

Cllr Susan Juned, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: "The UK Shared Prosperity funding stream enables Stratford and the other districts/boroughs to work closely with Warwickshire County Council and its delivery partners to achieve positive economic outcomes and benefits for the District via this extensive and varied programme of business support."

Warwick District Council Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy, Cllr Ella Billiald, said: “Warwick District Council welcomes this business support programme and is looking forward to working with Warwickshire County Council and partners to maximise the UK Shared Prosperity funding in training and growth opportunities for eligible businesses in our area.”

For all referrals to these programmes, businesses should contact the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub in the first instance on 0300 060 3747 or https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk.