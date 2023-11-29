A Social Care Nurse’s visit to Buckingham Palace

It was such a surprise when Deborah Sturdy, Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, called to let me know that I have been invited to attend “a Reception for International Nurses and Midwives working in the United Kingdom”, to be given at Buckingham Palace by The King.

After twenty years of working as a Registered Manager in a Nursing Home, looking after frail elderly people on a daily basis, it was so exciting to receive such a glorious invitation and it made me feel very special. This special feeling returned a few weeks later when I received the official invitation from Buckingham Palace in the post.

Another two weeks later and the big day had arrived. I got off the train to a rainy London morning, very concerned about my hair getting wet. Fortunately, my daughter convinced me to take my proper winter coat, so I was OK waiting outside the Palace Gates. By the time I arrived, the sun was out and shining down on all the colourful outfits of fellow attendees who chose to dress in beautiful national dress.

As I arrived, I could already see a queue forming at the palace gates of those waiting to enter. At first, I felt a bit lonely as I was on my own, but I started to chat with a group in front of me. It was Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England, and her team of six who worked hard to make this event happen.

The queue started moving, our invitations and identification were checked by the security team, and we were free to take photographs in front of the palace. One kind gentleman offered to take a photograph of me and instructed me to stand with the palace balcony behind me. I also had a photograph taken with my lovely colleague Deborah Sturdy. After some time, we went through to the courtyard and were guided to where to enter the Palace.

On entering Buckingham Palace, I could hear the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir singing “Nkosi Sekelel iAfrika”, one of the songs that form part of the national anthem of my homeland, South Africa. Translated to English, the phrase means “God bless Africa”. I walked down a long corridor fitted out with a plush red carpet, passing the cloakroom where we handed in our mobile phones. All along the corridor the walls were adorned by the most beautiful art. Palace staff were stationed to welcome you and make small talk. More friendly faces awaited us in the large room hosting the reception, this time carrying trays of champagne, apple juice and elderflower. Throughout the evening delicious canapés, both savoury and sweet were served as well. I must mention how truly exceptional all the palace staff were.

While we were mingling and casually networking, without any formal announcement or pageantry, King Charles arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. His Majesty calmly moved through the room, chatting with people, asking questions, and always making eye contact. As he walked in my direction, I was fortunate to receive a handshake and appreciated his warm smile. After that wonderful experience I continued mingling and made some new contacts.

I met Victoria Atkins, newly appointed as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and took the chance to talk to her about social care. I explained how social care is in fact part of the NHS, as we look after very frail people who are funded by NHS Continuing Healthcare and nearly all of the residents in my nursing home are funded by NHS Funded Nursing Care. How we assist the NHS hospitals by never sending residents to hospital as we have the expertise to treat them accordingly. I said how I wished my invitation was not just for me but for all my nurses working at our nursing home, as all my nurses happen to be international as well. I felt that with them attending there would have been a more equal representation between the NHS and social care nurses. Victoria thanked me and reassured me that she would look into this.

The next person I met was Helen Whately, Minister of State for Health and Social Care. She was glowing with positive energy, and I told her how privileged I felt to meet her. I urged her to fight more for social care.

Then the choir started singing Happy Birthday to The King. Not long after that The King disappeared, and I got the idea the event was coming to an end. After a chat with one of the staff who was dressed in smart red uniform, he politely confirmed the event was over.

Back outside in the courtyard another kind gentleman (this time a Scotsman), offered to take a photograph of me in front of the palace which by that time in the evening was beautifully lit. He was wearing a kilt and I asked him what his role was at the event. It turned out he trained international nurses and 35 nurses working in Scotland had also attended. He said he also wanted to bring more nurses along to the event and I quickly got my word in and reminded him to also include social care nurses.

I feel so privileged to have experienced this very special event and on the King’s birthday no less! I wish to thank King Charles for having this event on his special day and for making all international nurses feel that they really make an impact. The NHS and social care could not function without international nurses!

Paula du Rand Ph.D Nursing

Registered Manager

Kineton Manor Nursing Home