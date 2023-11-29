African Swine Fever: Advice for Pig Keepers

Do you keep pigs, even just as pets…? Help to reduce the risk of African swine fever reaching pigs in the UK.

African swine fever is present in a number of countries in Europe as well as Asia and Africa. It has led to the death of millions of pigs worldwide. It is highly contagious and fatal to pigs and if it reached the UK it would be devastating to our commercial pig industry, smallholders and pet pig keepers alike. It is illegal to feed pigs with catering waste or kitchen scraps as these can transmit African swine fever as well as other serious diseases such as foot and mouth disease and classical swine fever.

