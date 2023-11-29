Team Leader - Way Ahead

Up to 39 hours per week starting rate of pay £24,000 FTE

We are looking for a Team Leader to manage one of our established Teams.

Summary of post –

To have an overarching responsibility, ensuring all aspects of service are delivered upon, monitored, reviewed, communicated, reported against, and actioned.

To have responsibility for ensuring team members are fully aware and proficient within the roles they hold.

To motivate and support the service delivery team in the provision of a high-quality service meeting the individualised outcomes of the people supported.

An expectation that a proportion of your working week could be scheduled into the service delivery to ensure safe delivery of services and enable you to develop and sustain clear and trusting working relationships with the individuals supported ensuring their quality of service with appropriate monitoring and reporting.

To review the service on a day-to-day basis in line with Way Ahead Support Services (WASS) policy and performance standard and in accordance with the contract specification and conditions.

To promote the work of WASS and the dignity of individuals whilst ensuring a professional image at all times.

To work as part of the team delivering a high standard of support and care to individuals within the service. To ensure the service is managed and support is delivered according to the needs of the individuals.

If you are interested in applying for this role please contact info@wayaheaduk.org or call 01926 622980

The closing date for applications will be 5pm 5th January 2024.