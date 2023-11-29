Prescribing Administrator - CGL

Overview

Change Grow Live are a charity dedicated to the belief that we can make a difference to our Service Users lives. Our core values are ‘Be open, be compassionate and be bold’ and our teams apply these daily, offering support and respect in a safe environment, treating each user as an individual and working with them to find the right treatment and care options.

To provide effective general and Prescription Administration across the service.The post-holder will offer organisational, administrative and clerical services to the team, designed to contribute towards its aims and objectives. The post-holder will be required to work flexibly across operational sites as required and work flexibly within an agreed number of hours to maintain the most appropriate level of service provision. This may include some evening and weekend work. The post-holder will be expected to take responsibility for personal development, identifying personal training needs and participate in regular supervision and appraisal.

Where: Rugby

Hours: 37.5

Salary: £21,888.66 - £22,774.23 Pro Rata (CGL Scale 16-18) depending o experience.

Responsibilities

About the role:

Be the first point of contact within the service

Provide organisational, administrative, and clerical services to the team designed to contribute towards its aims and objectives

Ensure that telephone calls and visits from service users, outside agencies and CGL staff are dealt with promptly and courteously, transferring calls to appropriate personnel when necessary

Complete effective processing of correspondence/data entry as required.

Minute take at partnership and clinical meetings as required

Collate, monitor, and report data/information and statistics as required

Carry out photocopying as required

Ensure that all admin, record-keeping, and communication within the project are maintained

About you:

Knowledge of general office procedures

IT literacy including proficiency in word processing, excel spreadsheets and other MS applications

Good interpersonal skills and a willingness to work flexibly as part of a team

The ability to respond to appropriate requests for assistance, maintaining confidentiality whenever necessary

Confident and effective communication skills, both verbally and in writing and solid numeric skills

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Able to take responsibility for your own personal development, identifying personal training needs and participating in regular supervision and appraisal

Be flexible to work across operational sites as required

Minute taking experience would be an advantage

What we will give to you:

25 days holiday (+ bank holidays) rising by 1 day for each years’ service

Flexible working arrangements

Paid ‘Wellness’ hour each week along with a ‘Wellness’ hub and Employee Assist Programme

Contributory pension scheme

A great selection of benefits incl. discounts for shopping, cinema, holidays, etc.

A friendly and supportive team

Training, career development & progression opportunities

Please read attached Job Description for a more detailed out line of responsibilities and Person Specification

If this sounds like you and you’d like to begin your journey with Change Grow Live, then we’d love to talk to you.

Part time applicants would be considered for job share opportunities.

Salary Range (pro rata if part time)

CGL points 16 to 18 (£21,888.66 - £22,774.23)

ILW / OLW /Fringe

N/A - Outside London Weighting Area

Closing Date

4/12/2023

If you have any questions on this opportunity that you would like to talk through please contact us using the below details:

Jo Jones | Jo.Jones@cgl.org.uk

This post is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Scheme check at a basic level.

We believe that having diverse people working as part of our team makes us the organisation that we are.

We actively encourage applications from people from all backgrounds to help us to provide the best possible experience for the people who use our services and to make Change Grow Live a great place to work. If you have any feedback on our recruitment processes (good or bad) we’d love to hear from you so that we can make sure they are fair and we attract and recruit the best, most diverse workforce possible.

The safety of vulnerable children, young people and adults is our absolute priority. We will support you in your role to make sure that you are equipped to support the safety of people who use our services and those around them, to the highest standard possible.

For Full Job Description: Prescribing Administrator in Rugby, Warwickshire | Careers at B0436 - Rugby - Albert Street (icims.com)