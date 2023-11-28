Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

New Student Scams Toolkit Launched

A new toolkit has been launched to assist students to avoid scams and help protect themselves from fraudsters.

Trading Standards Southwest have developed a toolkit for students, with advice on how they can protect themselves from scams. They surveyed young people aged 18-22 and found that collectively they had lost over £73,000.

The toolkit covers the following types of scam:

  • Rental scams
  • Student loans and finance scams
  • Prize draw and lottery scams
  • Dating scams
  • Scam employment offers
  • Shopping and product scams

Published: 28th November 2023

