New Student Scams Toolkit Launched

A new toolkit has been launched to assist students to avoid scams and help protect themselves from fraudsters.
Trading Standards Southwest have developed a toolkit for students, with advice on how they can protect themselves from scams. They surveyed young people aged 18-22 and found that collectively they had lost over £73,000.
The toolkit covers the following types of scam:
- Rental scams
- Student loans and finance scams
- Prize draw and lottery scams
- Dating scams
- Scam employment offers
- Shopping and product scams