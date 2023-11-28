Young people and local businesses invited to learn about Supported Internships at special event

Young people with a special educational need and/or disability (SEND), along with local businesses and education providers, are invited to a special event later this week.

Taking place on Thursday 30 November 2023, 4pm to 7pm at Compton Verney Art Gallery, Warwickshire County Council’s Supported Internships Fair will give attendees a first look at new guidance developed to provide improved information on supported internships and a series of new films highlighting fantastic success stories from across the county.

Supported Internships are work-based study programmes for young people, aged 16 to 24, who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) and want to move into employment, but need some extra support. As well as giving young people the opportunity to develop the transferrable skills and knowledge needed for a paid job, supported internships can also help with improving confidence, self-esteem, and a social life

The free event will provide a unique opportunity for young people aged 16-24 with an EHCP who may be thinking about their next steps after education, along with their parents and carers, to gain an insight into supported internships; what they are, how to apply, what support is provided throughout the programme, and the many benefits.

Local businesses thinking about hosting a supported internship will be able to discover what is involved in hosting an intern and how they will be supported to develop a successful programme. There will also be the chance to learn about the outstanding provision that already exists, network with other local businesses and hear first-hand how offering a supported internship programme can have a positive impact on all employees, as well as the young person.

Attendees will be the first to learn about three new guides, developed by the County Council along with partners as part of its SEND and Inclusion Change Programme. The guides have been developed to make it easier for people to access information about supported internships, whether they are a young person thinking of applying, a parent or carer, career lead or other professional working with young people, or an employer interested in developing a supported internships programme.

Representatives from local colleges and employers offering supported internship programmes will be on hand to answer questions and offer valuable information and advice.

Other organisations and services represented at the event include Prospects Careers; Department for Work and Pensions; National Grid; Warwick Arts Centre; Warwickshire Independent Travel Training; Warwickshire Skills Hub and Warwickshire Supported Employment Service.

The event will also premiere a series of video case studies, showcasing success stories of supported internships from across the county, including National Grid, Crowne Plaza and Compton Verney, the venue hosting the event. One case study, which has already been shared, highlights the positive impact of a supported internship on two young people, Rhiannon and Matthew, who are now enjoying full-time employment with The Heart of England Forest – watch their story here.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "In Warwickshire, we are committed to helping more young people with disabilities to reach their full potential and improving opportunities for supported internships is one of the ways we can do this.

“Supported internships provide a fantastic opportunity for young people with SEND to gain valuable work experience and develop the skills they need to succeed in the workplace. In addition to the benefits for our young people, employers can gain a huge amount from the talent and enthusiasm of the interns. As we have seen from successful programmes already being delivered across the county, interns can make an invaluable contribution to an organisation, helping to develop the wider workforce and broaden its outlook.

“I hope that people will take advantage of this special event and come along to find out more, so that we can expand the offer of supported internships across the county and encourage more young people with disabilities to apply.”

Warwickshire’s Supported Internships Fair will take place on Thursday 30 November 2023, from 4pm to 7pm at Compton Verney, Warwickshire, CV35 9HZ. Light refreshments will be provided. The venue has wheelchair access, accessible toilets and allocated accessible car parking. There will also be a designated quiet space, for anyone who may need time away from the main area.

The County Council has produced a guide about the event and the venue for young people and their friends and family, so they know what to expect from the event and can plan ahead:

Warwickshire’s Supported Internships Fair – What to expect – A guide to help you plan ahead

There is no need to book as this is a drop-in event, however if you have any queries or would like any further information, please email sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about post-16 education and training for those with SEND visit Warwickshire’s SEND Local Offer.