Warwickshire aims to increase tree canopy cover

As part of the celebrations to mark the start of the tree planting season, the latest edition of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast hosts a discussion between two of Warwickshire County Council’s natural capital and landscape teams.

Despite their big ambitions to plant a tree for every Warwickshire resident by 2030, Warwickshire County Council are also focused on the amount of tree canopy cover in the county. Increasing tree canopy cover, especially across urban areas, brings benefits such as better air quality, more shade and shelter from heat, more habitats for wildlife, increased biodiversity and helps to prevent flooding. It also makes our towns more pleasant areas to spend time in, increasing footfall and even how much we spend in our local shops.

The podcast discussion features Clint Parker, the Arboricultural Team Leader who has been instrumental in setting up Warwickshire’s own tree nursery, designed to make sure there are enough whips and saplings available to meet the growing demand from Warwickshire’s communities and to reduce the amount that are imported from overseas. Joining him is Catherine Laidlaw, the Landscape Officer who offers advice and guidance to community groups, other local councils and partners on site selection and planting plans, as well as access to funding and signposting to further help.

Listen to the latest episode here: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Trees have such an important role in reducing our carbon emissions and helping us to adapt to climate change and they are an integral part of our strategy to build a sustainable future for Warwickshire. This discussion is a fascinating insight into the work going on at the Council to meet our commitment to plant a tree for every resident and you can’t help but be inspired by the passion that Clint and Catherine have for their work – not just for the physical trees and landscapes, but also for the practical help they offer our communities to get involved in planting and maintaining the tree population in Warwickshire.”

The Sustainable Warwickshire podcast series is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the county who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

You can find the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast on Spotify or Apple by searching for “Sustainable Warwickshire”. All episodes are also available at: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on climate change, visit https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/.