Small Business Saturday returns to Warwickshire! 

Warwickshire County Council has teamed up with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to promote Small Business Saturday (SBS) – a campaign to help small firms maximise the peak shopping seaso...

Warwickshire County Council has teamed up with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to promote Small Business Saturday (SBS) – a campaign to help small firms maximise the peak shopping season.

Taking place this year on 2 December, the aim of SBS is to support and celebrate small businesses, encouraging people to 'shop local' and back small firms in their communities.

SBC is a national initiative that celebrates local independent firms, including the traders and retailers that contribute to the unique character and atmosphere of our high streets, town centres and villages.

Local traders wanting to join the campaign and make the most of the opportunity offered by the day should visit the Small Business Saturday website to download a social media guide, as well as the logo and digital banner to display online, in shop windows, or at an SBS event.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said:

“Christmas is such a critical time for our local independent businesses. The six weeks leading up to the big day can often generate a sizeable proportion of annual profit and can set businesses on a good footing for the coming months.

We are encouraging as many people in Warwickshire as possible to show our high streets some love, and share their great experiences online.”

A grassroots, non-commercial campaign SBS is free and open to all small firms to take part in, with many hosting events, offering promotions, and collaborating with other local businesses. While it takes place on the first Saturday of December every year, the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses. Over the time the campaign has been running in the UK, it has engaged millions and seen billions spent with small businesses on SBS.

Alongside the SBS initiative, the County Council’s Christmas campaign, is highlighting many of the wonderful businesses in the county’s towns and villages and encouraging customers to shop locally for their gifts this year.

Throughout November and December, the campaign is showing off businesses and their gift ideas all over the county, and showcasing individual towns and villages where residents and visitors can shop.

The drive is being supported by a social media campaign by Warwickshire Towns Network, where a festive mix of Warwickshire’s independent shops are being showcased in the run up to the big day.

To follow the campaign, please visit @WarksTN on Instagram, or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook.

Follow and share using the hashtags:

#WarwickshireChristmas #SmallBizSatUK and #SmallBusinessSaturday