Deadline extended for short breaks survey 

The deadline for Warwickshire County Councils short breaks and respite survey has been extended to the 17 December 2023.

This means that families across the county now have an extra three weeks to share their views about short breaks and respite services for children and young people (aged up to 18 years of age) with special educational needs and disabilities through an online survey.

The survey is open to those who are currently accessing short breaks and/or respite care, as well as those who have used these services previously or who may use them in the future. The survey is quick and easy to complete and can be found at Ask Warwickshire - https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/short-breaks-and-respite

The information gathered will be used to help inform future commissioning of short breaks and respite services, which are vital for children with disabilities, autism, or additional support needs. Short breaks can occur after school, on weekends, during school holidays, or overnight, either in the community or residential settings. They provide opportunities for the child or young person to spend time away from home engaging in fun and exciting activities; and being with peer groups whilst supporting independence. It also gives families an opportunity to have a break from their caring responsibilities, and to support them to continue to care for their children at home.

Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, emphasises the importance of your participation.

“It is important that as many families as possible take part in the survey, giving honest and balanced feedback, so that we can work together to find ways to better meet the needs and improve services for children and young people with disabilities.

“Ensuring that we have the right provision in place is essential for families, so please do take the time to fill in the survey. Views are needed from those currently accessing the service as well as those who have used short break and respite services in the past or may want to use them in the future.”

For more information on short breaks, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/special-educational-needs-disabilities-send/short-breaks-statement