This is opportunity: Meet Charlotte Young, Senior Deputy Superintendent Registrar in Registration Services at Warwickshire County Council

Charlotte Young is the Senior Deputy Superintendent Registrar at Rugby Register Office and as a team manager she also looks after the Rugby Register Office itself as well as its associated ceremony teams.

Speaking about her role, Charlotte said: “As well as managing the team I conduct ceremonies, meet with couples to complete their marriage and civil partnership preliminaries, and discuss planning their ceremonies, as well as register births and deaths. I also develop processes and working practices used across our service, monitor our service performance, and manage our diary and booking system, amongst other duties”.

Charlotte originally began her career at Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in September 2003 through an apprenticeship scheme, which she came across after finishing her A-levels. She knew she wanted to get involved in the world of work straight away without pursuing a life at university. However, Charlotte was unsure about which path to choose for her career.

In these instances, apprenticeships are great for providing opportunities to learn and develop new skills in an area that interests you, whether it’s to kickstart a career for the first time or to help with a career change later in life.

Charlotte said: “After my A-Levels, I enrolled on a Business and Administration NVQ with Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber Training. A placement opportunity with Warwickshire County Council became available, and the idea of working with the public in Warwickshire really appealed to me. This apprenticeship route would also enable me to explore my interests of working with the public across different areas of the Council, so that I could see which service area suited me best. I went along for an interview for the apprenticeship and was so pleased I was successful in landing the position!”

Speaking about the apprenticeship, Charlotte explains: “I spent six months in the Education department, followed by six months with the Library service. The next six months were spent with Registration Services, and twenty years later I am still here!

“I have gradually worked my way up the career ladder, starting as an Administration Assistant alongside a Service Manager. I then became a Registration Assistant working on the reception at Warwick Register Office. In this role I would meet and greet customers, book in ceremonies and appointments, and complete day-to-day office duties. Ten years later I became a Registrar of Births and Deaths, and I have now been in my current role as part of the management team since April 2023.”

What keeps Charlotte passionate about working at WCC is the pride she feels in serving the county’s local communities through the Registration Service. Reflecting on what she enjoys most about her role, Charlotte said:

“There is a real thrill in serving members of the community at the happiest and saddest points of their lives. From registering new babies and conducting ceremonies, to registering the death of a loved one. I also get to work alongside some wonderful people across the different Council departments. We are all working together to provide the best possible service for the people of Warwickshire, and this makes the work I do feel very fulfilling.”

For anyone thinking about joining WCC, or starting their career journey as an apprentice, Charlotte’s advice is: “Go for it! The job satisfaction of serving the local authority, the extensive training courses for skill development, and the workplace benefits all make WCC an enriching career choice”.

At Warwickshire County Council, employees are continuously given the opportunity to explore and further their career, and being responsible for the diverse needs of the county means there are a variety of opportunities for everyone.

If you are someone who is prepared to get stuck in, who wants to do the best job possible, and who approaches everything with passion and purpose, then view our current vacancies at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs

For more information about WCC apprenticeships and when they may be advertised, contact the Apprenticeships and Placements team at apprentice@warwickshire.gov.uk

To find out more about Registration Services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/births-deaths-ceremonies