B4114 Ansley Common, Nuneaton - Proposed build out, Raised tables and Road hump

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a raised hump with warning signs, road markings as well as a raised table. Further details are given in the public notice and plans linked below.

Public Notice (PDF, 64 kB)

Statment of Reasons (PDF, 95 kB)

MWT22-113-01 (PDF, 807 kB)

MWT22-113-02 (PDF, 456 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to chrisround@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 15 December 2023.