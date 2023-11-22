Cookie Consent by Free Privacy Policy Generator

Managing Malignant Wounds Holistically

This training will be delivered by Myton Hospice.

Learning Outcomes:

 

This session will enable the learner to:

  • Explain the aetiology of malignant wounds
  • Discuss the evidence-based strategies and treatments available to manage malignant wounds holistically.
  • Understand the effect that malignant wounds can have on patients and their families and/or carers.
  • Apply this knowledge to their clinical practice.

 

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk

 

Published: 22nd November 2023

