This training will be delivered by Myton Hospice.
Managing Malignant Wounds Holistically
Learning Outcomes:
This session will enable the learner to:
- Explain the aetiology of malignant wounds
- Discuss the evidence-based strategies and treatments available to manage malignant wounds holistically.
- Understand the effect that malignant wounds can have on patients and their families and/or carers.
- Apply this knowledge to their clinical practice.
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk