Fire Service teams up with Men Walking and Talking to raise awareness of Men's Mental Health

November marks Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) are taking the opportunity to shine a light on a topic that holds significant importance for many of its personnel.

Collaborating with the local Men Walking and Talking group, crews at Leamington Fire Station aim to raise awareness about mental health challenges, emphasising the crucial need to acknowledge and address these issues both within the fire and rescue service and the broader community.

Men Walking and Talking is a national organisation that provides a safe space for men to come together and end the stigma around men’s mental health by talking to one another. As well as their mental health walks, they also run regular support groups. A Kenilworth group has been up and running since September 2022; they meet every Thursday at 7pm on Abbey Fields Car Park in Kenilworth.

The WFRS collaboration with Men Walking and Talking focuses on a creating a welcoming environment for people to get together:

Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Time: 7 pm

7 pm Location: Leamington Fire Station

WFRS colleagues and members of the public are invited to come together and build understanding of men's mental health and the support options available. The evening will feature informative talks, opportunities for open discussions, and, of course, refreshments.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Fire and Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, emphasised the collective effort required to combat the stigma around men's mental health. He stated,

“Sadly, we still see a lot of stigma around men’s mental health, and it’s crucial this is addressed if we are to protect the wellbeing of our male colleagues and men across the community. We see this as a collective effort, and we hope that providing a safe space for men to talk and learn about mental health is an important step in the right direction. If you are struggling, please remember you are not alone; support is available no matter your circumstances.”

Men’s mental health is a far-reaching issue: 2 in 5 men (43%) report regularly feeling worried or low (Mind, 2019). 75% of suicides are male and suicide is the biggest cause of death for men under 50 (men’s Health Forum, Feb 2022).

Anyone who is struggling to cope right now can access free support 24/7:

Confidential emotional support for residents across Coventry and Warwickshire: call 0800 616171

Urgent crisis advice: call 111 or the NHS Mental Health Access Hubs on 08081 966 798

Immediate risk to life: call 999 or go straight to A&E

For further information and advice, go to Warwickshire’s mental health and suicide prevention resource, Dear Life.