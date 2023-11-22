Market Hall’s gift collection supports a child-friendly Christmas

Warwickshire County Council’s Market Hall Museum team is once again appealing for donations to their annual collection of Christmas gifts for Warwickshire Children’s Services.

Members of the public, visitors to the museum and Warwickshire County Council staff have shown their generosity over the years in donating to the annual gift collection and it is a highlight of the Market Hall Museum year as the gift collection grows day by day!

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Our Christmas gift collection makes a positive impact on the lives of the children and families the County Council is supporting across the county.

“We appreciate there are so many deserving and good causes, particularly at this time of year, and we are aware that cost of living pressures once again hang heavy this winter but we want to thank residents, council colleagues and museum visitors for their continued generosity and support of this annual appeal as we look to create a child-friendly Christmas”

Christmas gifts can be dropped into Market Hall Museum in Warwick between 10am and 5pm Tuesday - Saturday.

The collection is open until Saturday 10 December and the gifts must be new, unwrapped and suitable for ages 0-18.

If you are stuck for ideas the below list will give you a few ideas:

0-3 years old: Soft toys, dolls, teddy bears, puzzles, bath toys

3-5 years: Dolls and action figures, cars, tractors, lorries, story books, DVDs and CDs, arts and crafts, puzzles

5-9 years old: Board games, age related toys and dolls/action figures, arts and crafts, CDs & family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, hair accessories, wordsearch, clothing

9-12 years old: Games and toys, arts and crafts, DVDs, books, clothing, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats, puzzles

13-18 (& up to 25) years old: Gift vouchers (Amazon), books, make-up, perfume, aftershave, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), clothing and hair accessories

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire as a member of the Child-Friendly Warwickshire circle of friends, is contributing to creating a child-friendly Christmas for vulnerable children in Warwickshire.

Child-Friendly Warwickshire aims to make the county the best place for children and young people to grow up and learn. This initiative helps children by listening to them, keeping them safe, happy, and healthy, and giving them skills for a better future.

More than 164 individuals and organisations have become 'friends' of Child-Friendly Warwickshire, showing their commitment to helping children thrive.

The programme needs the support of everyone to ensure every child, no matter their background, has the chance to flourish in all aspects of their lives. No action is too small, and everyone can play a part in making Warwickshire child-friendly.

To find out more, visit Child-Friendly Warwickshire. https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/