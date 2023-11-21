Senior Care Assistant - Midlands Care

Responsible To: Home Manager

Main Objectives of the Post:

● To ensure the highest standards of care & service are delivered to our residents, relatives & visitors in a way that respects the dignity of the individual and promotes independence.

Midlands Care, an established group of care homes in the Midlands. At Midlands Care, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional standards of care and providing a service of compassion and love to our residents. We believe that our work is a service to humanity and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents and the local community.

Midlands Care currently has a number of exciting care vacancies available. We are constantly seeking passionate individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients.

At Midlands Care, we highly value the contribution of our staff and offer various reward and recognition schemes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication put in by our team day in and day out. If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the care industry, then we are the perfect fit for you.

Long Lea Residential Home is located in Nuneaton, address below:

113 The Long Shoot, Nuneaton, CV11 6JG

At Long Lea, we strongly believe in working with the people and for the people, and we are currently looking to recruit locally in order to build a sense of community togetherness within the surrounding areas. These job opportunities will not only provide financial rewards but also bring the community together to deliver a service that is based on kindness, compassion, and empathy. We would love for you to be a part of this journey with us, so if you are interested or would like more information, please do get in touch. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Principle Responsibility:

1. Supervise Care Assistants; allocate work load and make certain that all delegated tasks have been carried out and accurately recorded.

2. Ensuring good practices are used within the home and that high quality of service is provided to our residents.

3. Ensuring appropriate administering, safe storage and recording of Medication.

4. Replace wound dressings if appropriate asking for support and advice from the Manager.

5. Test Urine samples.

6. Support residents with washing, using the toilet, dressing, undressing and all other aspects of daily living.

7. Take part in social activities and support and encourage residents to continue with hobbies and activities in and outside the home.

8. Promoting mental and physical activities of the residents and ensuring residents rights and dignity are observed at all times.

9. Supervise residents at mealtimes ensuring that they have a satisfactory intake of nutrition consistent with their preferences and needs.

10. Assist with serving food and drinks supporting residents who need assistance during meal times.

11. Assist in the delivery of care for residents who are dying or who have a progressive illness.

12. Respond to residents and visitors in a prompt and appropriate manner.

13. Undertake moving & handling of residents and loads using specialist equipment 1

4. Ensure the home and residents rooms are kept clean and tidy.

15. Ensure individual aids and equipment used by residents are maintained e.g. wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, dentures etc.

16. Support residents travelling to and from the home e.g. on social outings, hospital visits etc.

17. To understand, contribute to and be familiar with the residents Person Centred Care Plans and report any changes to the Manager

18. To complete accurate and effective written records as instructed in line with policies and procedures.

19. To answer the nurse call system promptly and give assistance as required

20. To report any incidents, occurrences or complaints to the manager and record appropriately.

21. Maintaining good communications and relationships with General Practitioners, District Nurses, Social Workers, Relatives and Pharmacies.

22. To Handover important information to care staff at end of each shift.

23. To be available on call as required and assist in emergency situations.

Communication:

1. Participate in Staff and residents meetings as and when required.

Training & Development:

2. Maintain professional knowledge and competence.

3. Attend mandatory training days/courses, on or off site, as and when required.

4. Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve required qualifications.

Health & Safety:

1. Report immediately to the Home Manager, or Person in Charge, any significant incident.

2. Understand, and ensure the implementation of, the Care Home’s Health and Safety policy, and Emergency and Fire procedures.

3. Report to the Home Manager, or the Handyperson, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

4. Promote safe working practice within the Care Home.

General:

1. Promote and ensure the good reputation of the Care home.

2. Ensure that all information of confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties.

3. Notify the Home Manager, or the Person in Charge, as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty, and also on your return to work from all periods of absence.

4. Ensure the security of the Care Home is maintained at all times

5. Adhere to all Company policies and procedures within the defined time scales.

6. Carry out any other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you.

** This list is not exhaustive, you may be required to carry out duties not mentioned but are essential to the smooth running of all our homes.

