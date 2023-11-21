Night Care Assistant - Midlands Care

Responsible To: Senior Care Assistants and Home Managers

Main Objectives of the post:

● To provide a high standard of resident care during a waking night shift in the home and undertake certain domestic duties which can be performed during night hours.

● To provide a safe and caring environment that promotes sleep and underpins the residents’ physical, emotional and psychological well-being.

Midlands Care, an established group of care homes in the Midlands. At Midlands Care, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional standards of care and providing a service of compassion and love to our residents. We believe that our work is a service to humanity and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents and the local community.

Midlands Care currently has a number of exciting care vacancies available. We are constantly seeking passionate individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients.

At Midlands Care, we highly value the contribution of our staff and offer various reward and recognition schemes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication put in by our team day in and day out. If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the care industry, then we are the perfect fit for you.

Long Lea Residential Home is located in Nuneaton, address below:

113 The Long Shoot, Nuneaton, CV11 6JG

At Long Lea, we strongly believe in working with the people and for the people, and we are currently looking to recruit locally in order to build a sense of community togetherness within the surrounding areas. These job opportunities will not only provide financial rewards but also bring the community together to deliver a service that is based on kindness, compassion, and empathy. We would love for you to be a part of this journey with us, so if you are interested or would like more information, please do get in touch. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Principle Duties:

Care:

1. To help residents get ready and get into bed/settle down for the night.

2. To provide a high standard of care overnight, including hygiene, continence, mobility, dressing and general care.

3. Carrying out regular checks of each resident at least every two hours, unless otherwise specified in their Care Plan.

4. To provide, on request, hot or cold drinks and snacks to residents throughout the night.

5. To answer promptly all nurse alarm calls, assessing each situation and dealing with any resident who is seeking help.

6. In cases of emergency to summon on call Senior Care Staff/Manager and if necessary to call the emergency GP and / or summon an ambulance.

7. To maintain care records and report observations.

8. To awaken residents in the morning at their requested times, as appropriate. To assist residents to rise, wash and dress, and proceed to the living areas.

9. To undertake domestic tasks like laying of tables and preparing for breakfast, hovering, general tidying and cleaning of lounges, dining rooms, reception and the kitchen.

10. To complete laundry duties as directed.

11. To ensure the residents’ privacy and dignity is maintained at all times.

12. To carry out regular checks on the building, with particular reference to fire prevention and external security (all windows and external doors secured etc.).

13. To receive and act upon instructions from Senior Care Staff regarding specific tasks to be carried out during the night.

14. To communicate with the Home Manager and the person in charge both verbally and in writing about the residents’ general condition and developments in the home at night.

Communication:

15. Participate in Staff and residents meetings as and when required.

Training & Development:

16. Maintain professional knowledge and competence.

17. Attend mandatory training days/courses, on or off site, as and when required.

18. Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve required qualifications.

Health & Safety:

19. Report immediately to the Home Manager, or Person in Charge, any significant incident.

20. Understand, and ensure the implementation of, the Care Home’s Health and Safety policy, and Emergency and Fire procedures.

21. Report to the Home Manager, or the Handyperson, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

22. Promote safe working practice within the Care Home.

General:

23. Promote and ensure the good reputation of the Care home.

24. Ensure that all information of confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties.

25. Notify the Home Manager, or the Person in Charge, as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty, and also on your return to work from all periods of absence.

26. Ensure the security of the Care Home is maintained at all times

27. Adhere to all Company policies and procedures within the defined time scales.

28. Carry out any other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you.

** This list is not exhaustive, you may be required to carry out duties not mentioned but are essential to the smooth running of all our homes.

To learn more, please visit: Long Lea Residential Home - Midlands Care