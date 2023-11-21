Housekeeper - Midlands Care

Responsible To: Senior Care Assistants and Home Managers

Main Objectives of the post:

● To be aware of the Residents and Homes needs

● To ensure that the Home is cleaned and maintained to a high standard in accordance to the Care Homes’ guidelines, in addition to the individual needs and requirements of the residents.

● To promote the good name of the home

Midlands Care, an established group of care homes in the Midlands. At Midlands Care, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional standards of care and providing a service of compassion and love to our residents. We believe that our work is a service to humanity and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents and the local community.

Midlands Care currently has a number of exciting care vacancies available. We are constantly seeking passionate individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients.

At Midlands Care, we highly value the contribution of our staff and offer various reward and recognition schemes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication put in by our team day in and day out. If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the care industry, then we are the perfect fit for you.

Long Lea Residential Home is located in Nuneaton, address below:

113 The Long Shoot, Nuneaton, CV11 6JG

At Long Lea, we strongly believe in working with the people and for the people, and we are currently looking to recruit locally in order to build a sense of community togetherness within the surrounding areas. These job opportunities will not only provide financial rewards but also bring the community together to deliver a service that is based on kindness, compassion, and empathy. We would love for you to be a part of this journey with us, so if you are interested or would like more information, please do get in touch. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Principle Duties:

Housekeeping:

1. To ensure all public areas, lounges, dining room and corridors are cleaned regularly.

2. To clean residents bedrooms considering their rights to privacy.

3. To clean all bathrooms and WC’s as specified by the manager.

4. To wax and shampoo carpets as required.

5. To empty and clean waste bins in all areas.

6. To replenish supplies as is necessary e.g. (toilet rolls, soap, towels)

7. To inform manager of stock requiring replenishment.

8. Polishing of mirrors, brass plates on doors and furniture (as applicable).

9. Dusting of all ledges, pictures, high areas and skirting boards.

10. To operate and maintain mechanical cleaning aids e.g. vacuum and cleaning machines in accordance with operating instructions.

11. To ensure equipment is left clean and safe when not in use.

12. To always be alert and use your own initiative, spot clean any spillages as they occur.

13. To follow the Companies policies and procedures i.e. COSHH and Health and Safety

Communication:

14. Participate in Staff and residents meetings as and when required.

Training & Development:

15. Maintain professional knowledge and competence.

16. Attend mandatory training days/courses, on or off site, as and when required.

17. Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve required qualifications.

Health & Safety:

18. Report immediately to the Home Manager, or Person in Charge, any significant incident.

19. Understand, and ensure the implementation of, the Care Home’s Health and Safety policy, and Emergency and Fire procedures.

20. Report to the Home Manager, or the Handyperson, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

21. Promote safe working practice within the Care Home.

General:

22. Promote and ensure the good reputation of the Care home.

23. Ensure that all information of confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties.

24. Notify the Home Manager, or the Person in Charge, as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty, and also on your return to work from all periods of absence.

25. Ensure the security of the Care Home is maintained at all times

26. Adhere to all Company policies and procedures within the defined time scales.

27. Carry out any other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you.

** This list is not exhaustive; you may be required to carry out duties not mentioned but are essential to the smooth running of all our homes.

To learn more, please visit: Long Lea Residential Home - Midlands Care