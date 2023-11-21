Cook - Midlands Care

Responsible to: Home Managers

Main Objective of Post:

● To provide nourishing hot and cold meals to the residents.

● To be responsible for staff who work in the kitchen.

● To ensure all regulations concerning food safety and hygiene are adhered to.

Midlands Care, an established group of care homes in the Midlands. At Midlands Care, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional standards of care and providing a service of compassion and love to our residents. We believe that our work is a service to humanity and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents and the local community.

Midlands Care currently has a number of exciting care vacancies available. We are constantly seeking passionate individuals who are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients.

At Midlands Care, we highly value the contribution of our staff and offer various reward and recognition schemes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication put in by our team day in and day out. If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the care industry, then we are the perfect fit for you.

Long Lea Residential Home is located in Nuneaton, address below:

113 The Long Shoot, Nuneaton, CV11 6JG

At Long Lea, we strongly believe in working with the people and for the people, and we are currently looking to recruit locally in order to build a sense of community togetherness within the surrounding areas. These job opportunities will not only provide financial rewards but also bring the community together to deliver a service that is based on kindness, compassion, and empathy. We would love for you to be a part of this journey with us, so if you are interested or would like more information, please do get in touch. We are looking forward to hearing from you soon

Principle Duties:

Catering:

1. Undertake menu planning in consultation with the Manager, to include the planning of Asian dishes/diets.

2. Oversee and participate in the preparation and cooking and serving of main meals, snacks, cakes, etc. in accordance with specified menus.

3. Able to cook a variety of meals in particular Asian cuisine.

4. Ensure menus are displayed showing choices.

5. Determine quantities to be cooked and size of portions to be served, taking into account diets to meet medical, ethnic and personal needs.

6. To order all stock requiring replenishment, in consultation with a Manager

7. Check quantity and quality of stock received and notify managers of deficiencies.

8. Oversee washing and cleaning of floors, crockery, utensils, work surfaces and other kitchens equipment to ensure that the necessary hygiene and health and safety standards are maintained in the kitchen and dining room as appropriate.

9. Ensure that the appropriate clothing, including head wear, is worn at all times in accordance with the home’s guidelines.

10. Co-operate fully with the statutory inspections and implement recommendation as appropriate.

11. Act as Supervisor to the Kitchen Staff on shift.

Communication:

12. Participate in Staff and residents meetings as and when required.

Training & Development:

13. Maintain professional knowledge and competence.

14. Attend mandatory training days/courses, on or off site, as and when required.

15. Participate in relevant NVQ training to achieve required qualifications.

Health & Safety:

16. Report immediately to the Home Manager, or Person in Charge, any significant incident.

17. Understand, and ensure the implementation of, the Care Home’s Health and Safety policy, and Emergency and Fire procedures.

18. Report to the Home Manager, or the Handyperson, any faulty appliances, damaged furniture, equipment or any potential hazard.

19. Promote safe working practice within the Care Home

General:

20. Promote and ensure the good reputation of the Care home.

21. Ensure that all information of confidential nature gained in the course of duty is not divulged to third parties.

22. Notify the Home Manager, or the Person in Charge, as soon as possible of your inability to report for duty, and also on your return to work from all periods of absence.

23. Ensure the security of the Care Home is maintained at all times

24. Adhere to all Company policies and procedures within the defined time scales.

25. Carry out any other tasks that may be reasonably assigned to you.

** This list is not exhaustive; you may be required to carry out duties not mentioned but are essential to the smooth running of all our homes.

