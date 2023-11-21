B4429 Coventry Road, Dunchurch - Proposed 40mph Speed Limit

Warwickshire County Council is proposing a 40mph speed limit on a section of revised road layout on the B4429 Coventry Road, Dunchurch.

Scheme Overview

With a revised road layout and a new signal controlled junction associated with the development of a new technology park near the B4429 Coventry Road, Dunchurch, Warwickshire County Council is proposing a 40mph speed limit on each approach to the junction & extending to join with the existing 40mph speed limit on the approach to Dunchurch village. Full details are provided in the schedule to the public notice below.

Supporting Documentation

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk (with “Symmetry Park Dunchurch” as the subject header), or by post addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 December 2023.