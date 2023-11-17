Warwickshire winners abound at Foodie Awards

"Our county's wonderful food and drink sector, with its remarkable quality, depth and diversity, is not only a powerhouse of the economy but provides an immeasurable amount of joy and..."

"Our county's wonderful food and drink sector, with its remarkable quality, depth and diversity, is not only a powerhouse of the economy but provides an immeasurable amount of joy and social value to both residents and visitors to the county."

Eight finalists from Warwickshire were among the winners as the county's food and drink sector shone at the Coventry & Warwickshire Foodie Awards 2023.

The food and drink sector is a huge contributor to the strength of Warwickshire's economy. The latest Tourism Economic Impact study (2022) revealed that 35% of all visitor expenditure in Warwickshire is on Food and Drink, generating over £300m for the local economy.

That figure is powered by the high quality and diversity of the county's food and drink offer and that excellence was reflected by a great success at the Foodie Awards.

An audience of fervent foodies gathered at The Box, Fargo Village, to see Awards handed out in 15 categories and the winners from Warwickshire were:

Pub/bar of the Year: Half Moon, Wolston.

Best farm shop of the year: Farmer's Fayre, Stoneleigh.

Culinary Excellence Award: Cafe Vin Cinq, Rugby.

Best Artisan Food: For the Love of Pies, Budbrooke, Warwick.

Best Artisan Drink: Rugby Distillery, Rugby.

Chef of the Year: Adam Cherrington, Head Honcho Hacienda, Stratford-on-Avon.

Fosse Way Foodie Award: Gilks Garage Cafe, Kineton.

Foodie Award: Aubrey Allen, Leamington.

The Best Artisan Food and Drink categories were sponsored by Warwickshire Food & Drink.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Economy & Place, Cllr Martin Watson, said: