Builder who charged Kenilworth resident £26,000 for roofing work pleads guilty to fraud

A builder has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful prosecution carried out by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

Adam Jones (age 50 of Grange Road Longford Coventry) has pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. One charge related to dishonestly making false representations that £26,350 was a fair and reasonable price for work carried out at a Kenilworth resident’s home in 2020. The second count related to dishonestly failing to provide consumers with their cancellation rights during the first day of January 2019 and the third day of January 2023. These should be provided to everyone who employs someone offering work on the doorstep.

At Warwick Crown Court on Monday 23 October 2023, Mr Jones pleaded guilty to two offences under the Fraud Act 2006. Mr Jones will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on the 7 December 2023.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “I’m delighted that our Trading Standards Service has taken this action which seeks to protect some of our most elderly and vulnerable residents. It is very difficult to tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep, so Trading Standards strongly urges residents not to buy from unexpected doorstep callers and keep their doors firmly closed.”

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. For more advice visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/doorstepsellers