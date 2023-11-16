British Empire Medals presented to two local residents by Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant

The extraordinary achievements of two people living in Warwickshire have been recognised in a formal awards presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox.

The recipients each received a British Empire Medal by going ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

British Empire Medals (BEM) mark the exceptional contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

The two awards were presented on 14 November to the following residents:

Elizabeth Baitson (fourth from left) being presented with her British Empire Medal by Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, alongside local dignitaries including the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Chairman of the County Council, Cllr Chris Kettle, and the Lord Lieutenant’s cadets.

Caroline Chadwick from Studley, for services to humane animal research. Caroline, now retired, was Director of the Biomedical Services Unit at the University of Birmingham and demonstrated exceptional dedication to the promotion of the safe and humane practice of animal research. She played an instrumental role in the implementation of the 3Rs (the replacement, reduction, and refinement of animals used in research) and shared expertise and promoted best practice across the biomedical research sector, nationally and internationally.

Elizabeth Baitson from Warwick, for services to business and entrepreneurs. She is the founder of High Net Connect, which helps to facilitate impactful relationships for business, pleasure, and philanthropy in order to maximise their potential. Elizabeth is a natural connection creator and is passionate about helping others by connecting those who need to find investors, business partners, team members and mentors, and even creating social networking groups.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“Caroline and Elizabeth have demonstrated unwavering commitment to make a positive difference to help people and animals in their local communities and beyond. Their dedication to making the world a better place is truly inspiring. I congratulate them both on achieving these prestigious British Empire Medals and getting the recognition they so rightfully deserve.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"Through the awarding of British Empire Medals to Caroline and Elizabeth, Warwickshire celebrates their selfless dedication and commitment towards enriching our communities, and remind us that going above and beyond for others is extraordinary and should be acknowledge and celebrated. “There are still so many people who make outstanding contributions to society but go unnoticed. If you know someone that deserves to be recognised, I encourage you to consider nominating for an honour or award so that more unsung heroes can be officially acknowledged for their achievements in public life."

Details on how to nominate someone for an honour or award can be found at https://www.gov.uk/honours

To find out more about the role of Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, visit https://lordlieutenantofwarwickshire.co.uk/