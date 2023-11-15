Warwickshire reflects on the Remembrance events of 2023

Residents across Warwickshire turned out for two remembrance events this weekend, Armistice Day on Saturday and Remembrance Day on Sunday to honour the brave heroes who have made significant sacrifice

Residents across Warwickshire turned out for two remembrance events this weekend, Armistice Day on Saturday and Remembrance Day on Sunday to honour the brave heroes who have made significant sacrifices for our nation during times of war.

People from across the county came together in large numbers participating in various remembrance services to express their gratitude and respect. Whether through the symbolic act of wearing a poppy, observing a moment of silence, or attending special remembrance gatherings, thousands took the opportunity to reflect on, and remember, those who selflessly gave their lives.

Many County Council representatives and local dignitaries also attended remembrance events across Warwickshire. One of those was Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative for Warwickshire. He alternates his attendance at Remembrance Sunday events around the county each year, and on Saturday 11 November attended the annual Bedworth Armistice Parade, along with Chief Executive of the County Council, Monica Fogarty, and Chairman of the County Council, Councillor Chris Kettle.

Warwickshire's Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, said:

"It is always a privilege to attend the county’s remembrance events each year, and this weekend included a visit to The Polesworth School, where I laid a wreath as part of the school’s service to remember those who lost their lives. “On Saturday, I visited Bedworth to witness the town’s annual Armistice Day Parade and Service, now in its 102nd year. The parade was attended by dignitaries like the High Sheriff of Warwickshire and the Mayor, as well as many from the general public paying their respects, while the poignant 'Poppy of Honour,' adorned with a million names, served as a moving memorial. “I also attended the Remembrance Sunday service in St Mary’s in Warwick, before the laying of wreaths at Warwick’s war memorial. In moments of remembrance, it is important that we come together to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms that we still experience today.”

Chairman of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Chris Kettle said:

“To witness people of all generations turning out to show their respect for those who tragically fell in the two World Wars, and too many conflicts since then, was inspiring. Watching the march past by those few veterans of WW2 still able to attend and more recent veterans, the families of those who fell, members of the British Legion, regular and reserve servicemen and women, representatives of our police, fire and ambulances services to the youngest of the Cadets, Cubs and Brownies demonstrated that as a nation we have not forgotten the sacrifice they gave for our tomorrows. “It was an honour to attend and lay wreaths on behalf of the Members and Staff of Warwickshire County Council at both the Armistice Day service in Bedworth and the Remembrance Day Service in Warwick.”

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Isobel Seccombe, also attended a Remembrance Sunday Service in Stratford-Upon-Avon:

"It was heartwarming to witness so many people gathering at events throughout the weekend. The profound observance of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday touched me deeply, as people joined in unity to express gratitude and reflection, paying tribute to the immense sacrifices made by those who dedicated everything for our freedom. This shared moment allows our community to unite and commemorate the courage of so many."

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews also paid their respects at different locations across the county. Some attended local parades, or flew station flags at half mast, and all crews held a two-minute silence at their respective fire stations in the county.

To see more photos of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service from the weekend, visit their Facebook page.