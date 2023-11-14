Care Assistant (Days/Nights) - Cow Lees Care Home

Job Description

Job Title: Care Assistant (Day and Night Shifts Available)

Accountable To: Home Manager

Responsible To: Nurse in Charge

Main Purpose: To assist the nurse in charge with the safe delivery of care to the residents

Qualifications: NVQ 2 desirable

Clinical Care Duties

Assist with all aspects of residents’ personal hygiene.

Ensure compliance with continence programme.

Assist with the supervision of residents’ meal times ensuring adequate diet and fluid intake, and to document or report accordingly

Assist residents with retiring to bed and getting up ensuring that bedrooms are left neat and tidy at all times.

Report any changes observed in the quality/quantity of the residents’ private clothing to the senior housekeeper

Keep all documentation up to date; continence charts, room inspection sheets, bath charts, weight charts, nutrition charts, observation charts, etc.

To ensure that good communications are observed at all times.

Always inform the nurse in charge of any matters relating to the welfare of the residents.

Participate in and assist with residents’ leisure activities.

Help in the promotion of mental and physical activity of residents by means of assisting with tasks that are stimulating and interesting.

Ensure residents receive a high standard of personal care

Training and Education

To participate in in-house training as appropriate.

To attend fire lectures twice a year

To undergo "essential" training annually.

Participate in staff development, appraisal and supervision

To attend external training courses/events in agreement with the home manager.

Attend appropriate meetings.

Other Job Requirements

To work closely with senior care assistants and take instructions accordingly.

Be aware of the need for confidentiality in relation to all personal matters of both residents and staff.

To complete all documentation as required.

To promote the home in a fair and positive manner.

To greet all visitors to the home in a friendly and professional manner.

Ensure that all residents are treated with dignity and respect.

To be flexible and responsive with regards to maintaining safe staffing levels, and to participate in the rotation system operating between both homes.

Promote positive teamwork with colleagues

Safeguarding: All staff have a responsibility to ensure our residents are cared for in an environment that protects them from any form of harm regardless of the source

Health and Safety: Staff are required to be aware of the need for Health and Safety at all times and must remain vigilant to protect both residents and colleagues

This job description is not meant to be exhaustive and will be amended accordingly in consultation with the post holder.

To learn more, please visit: Contact us (cowleescarehome.co.uk)