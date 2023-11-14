Senior Nurse - Cow Lees Care Home

COW LEES CARE HOME LTD
JOB DESCRIPTION
JOB TITLE: Senior Nurse
RESPONSIBLE TO: Nurse Manager/ Assistant Manager
PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS: RMN/RGN/RNLD
PERSONAL QUALITIES REQUIRED: Commitment, Enthusiasm, Sound Clinical Skills, Ability to delegate duties appropriately, Ability to work under own initiative, Calm, confident manner and a Team player
MAIN DUTIES:
- To attend handover at the commencement of the shift and to delegate duties as necessary
- To carry out agreed procedures during the shift, also any other duties delegated by the nurse manager
- To take responsibility for the safe running of the home in the absence of the nurse managers
- To provide supervision and support to care assistants, both informally and formally and to participate in personal performance reviews with the nurse managers
- To lead the staff team ensuring that the mental, physical, spiritual and emotional needs of the residents are met at all times
- At all times to encourage the residents to live as independent and full a life as possible whilst remaining mindful of risk assessment and risk taking
- To act as a named nurse for a group of residents. To take responsibility for arranging / carrying out assessments, planning, implementing, evaluating and then regularly reviewing individual care plans. Ensuring that the care is delivered as per each individual care plan. Giving support to staff in key worker roles
- To ensure that appropriate information is recorded in the nursing process and this is updated regularly i.e. all appointments are recorded and an entry is made in the nursing summary at least daily, or as needed
- To assist with the organisation and running of activity programmes where appropriate
- To liase with other professionals / agencies in regard to the residents care
- To ensure the evening atmosphere is calm and relaxing so preparing the residents for a settled nights sleep. Encouraging the residents to adopt a therapeutic sleep pattern
- To undertake specific areas of responsibility as delegated by the nurse manager. To carry out all duties and responsibilities within a nominated time scale and always carry out the duties in a responsible / professional manner, reporting any problems / concerns to the nurse manager at the earliest opportunity
- To contribute to the induction of newly appointed staff
- In conjunction with the nurse manager, organise the night duty rota, utilising bank or agency staff where appropriate
- To organise / participate in social activities
- To have an awareness of any special dietary requirements and to encourage each resident to eat a healthy diet and maintain an adequate fluid intake
- To ensure that the general up-keep / cleaning of the Home is maintained to a satisfactory standard, encouraging the residents to be involved wherever possible
- To ensure that adequate care is taken of the residents clothing, this includes washing, ironing, repairing and replacing items
- To ensure the household washing is completed on a daily basis
- To attend meetings / training sessions as requested by the nurse managers
- To provide staff training in the Home as appropriate to experience
- To maintain a safe environment ensuring the Health and Safety procedures and regulations are adhered to at all times
- To have a working knowledge of all the Homes policies and procedures
- To be aware of the standards expected by the Care Quality Commission and to strive to maintain those standards in the Home with the support of the nurse managers
- To be aware of basic first aid procedures
- To be aware of the fire regulations and procedures
- To undertake any nurse validation training necessary to maintain registration on the NMC register
- To comply with the NMC Professional Code of Conduct at all times
- To order, store and administer medication as per the NMC Code of Conduct, Cow Lees Policy and the Inspection Authority Regulations
- To be prepared to work in all three Homes on site at the request of the management
- To respond in a positive manner to the complaints of any visitors, friends or relatives of the residents
- To undertake any other duties as are appropriate and necessary for the safe and effective running of the home
- All staff are expected to adhere to the policy on client / staff confidentiality
- To participate in the on call rota
- To establish expertise in tissue viability and ensure standards and procedures are implemented and advise staff as required
- Delegate tasks to specific staff
- Evaluate all allocated tasks
- Ensure all paperwork/documentation is correctly completed and signed
- Countersign all documentation e.g. night checks, fluid balance etc.
- Ensure handover from all night care to day staff is adhered to ensuring that all tasks have been completed to a satisfactory standard
