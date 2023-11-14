Nurse - Cow Lees Care Home

COW LEES CARE HOME LTD
JOB DESCRIPTION
JOB TITLE: Nurse
ACCOUNTABLE TO: Home Manager
RESPONSIBLE TO: Deputy Nurse Manager
PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS: RNMH
PERSONAL QUALITIES REQUIRED: Commitment, clinical skills, ability to delegate duties appropriately, able to work under own initiative, adopt a calm, confident manner and promote teamwork
MAIN DUTIES
- To receive handover at the commencement of the shift and to delegate duties as necessary
- To carry out agreed procedures and any other duties delegated by the nurse manager
- To take responsibility for the safe running of the home in the absence of the nurse managers
- To provide supervision and support to care assistants, both informally and formally and to participate in personal performance reviews with the nurse managers
- To lead the staff team ensuring that the mental, physical, spiritual and emotional needs of the residents are met at all times
- Encourage the residents to live as independent and full a life as possible whilst remaining mindful of risk assessment and risk factors
CLINICAL
- To take responsibility for arranging / carrying out assessments, planning implementing, evaluating and then regularly reviewing individual care plans. Ensuring that the care is delivered as per each individual care plan.
- To ensure that appropriate information is recorded in the nursing care plans and is updated regularly i.e. all appointments are recorded and an entry is made in the nursing summary at least daily, or as needed
- To assist with the organisation and running of activity programmes
- To liase with other professionals / agencies with regard to the residents care
- To undertake specific areas of responsibility as delegated by the nurse manager. To carry out all duties and responsibilities within an agreed time scale and always carry out the duties in a responsible / professional manner, reporting any problems / concerns to the nurse manager at the earliest opportunity
- To contribute to the induction of newly appointed staff
- In conjunction with the nurse manager, check the duty rota, utilising bank staff where appropriate
- To arrange residents appointments e.g. opticians, outpatients, report back to the staff team and then record in the individual nursing care plan
- To have an awareness of any special dietary requirements and to encourage each resident to eat a healthy diet and maintain an adequate fluid intake
TRAINING
- To attend meetings / training sessions as requested by the nurse managers
- To participate in staff training relevant to experience
- To maintain a safe environment ensuring the Health and Safety procedures and regulations are adhered to at all times
- To have a working knowledge of all the Homes policies and procedures
- To be aware of the standards expected by the Care Quality Commission and to strive to maintain those standards with the support of the nurse managers
- To be aware of basic first aid procedures
- To be aware of the fire regulations and procedures
- To undertake any training necessary to maintain registration on the NMC register
OTHER DUTIES
- To comply with the NMC Professional Code of Conduct at all times
- To order, store and administer medication as specified in the administration of medication policy
- To be prepared to work in either Home at the request of the nurse managers
- To respond in a positive manner to the complaints of any visitors, friends or relatives and others
- To undertake any other duties as are appropriate and necessary for the safe and efficient running of the home
- All staff are expected to adhere to the policy on client / staff confidentiality
- Promote regular activities in consultation with the Activity Co-Ordinator
- To encourage links with relatives, friends, other agencies and the local and larger community
- To ensure that the general up-keep / cleaning of the Home is maintained to a satisfactory standard, encouraging the residents to be involved wherever possible
