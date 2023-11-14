Rugby Kitchen Assistant - Crosscrown Care Homes

Salary: £10.42 p/h

Contract Type: Full Time / Part Time, Permanent

Location: Rugby

We currently have an opportunity available for part time or full time Kitchen/Dinning Assistants to join our team - full time or part time

This role will see you supporting our chefs with cleaning and stock management duties, learning to prepare tasty, nutritious meals that our residents will enjoy; you will also be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of each meal time preparing the dining room, assisting our residents with their meals and ensuring everything is clean and tidy . This position will include weekends, and additional cover for sickness and holidays when necessary.

What will you be doing?

Your mains responsibilities will be:

To assist with the preparation and provision of a high standard catering service in the Home.

Carry out any general dining room duties i.e. laying, waiting at and clearing tables involving and encouraging residents if they so wish.

Transport of meals to dining room and other eating locations as required.

Washing-up of all items used in the kitchen area and maintaining cooking and storage areas in a clean and tidy state in line with cleaning schedules.

Simple preparation of food as required by the Chef.

Assist with ensuring other processes in the catering manual are adhered to.

Follow the HACCAP’s processes

What experience do you need?

Due to our strong training team, you do not need to have previous experience. All we ask for is someone who is compassionate, has a can-do approach and excellent communication skills. Above all, you’ll be passionate about ensuring our residents have received the best service possible.

There are career development opportunities, with a range of courses that will see you grow and succeed, including the opportunity to enroll on an Apprenticeship. If you have the aspiration, capability and dedication, we can give you the support and opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

Where you will be working

You will be working at one of our homes in Rugby area.

The role will be accountable to the Home Manager reporting through the Homes Cook as appropriate

The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 state that workers, except those who are medically exempt, will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by 11 November 2021 to be able to work in care homes.

What you will get:

Competitive rates of pay

Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays

Enhanced rates of pay for overtime

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks annual leave

Free parking

Career development and training, apprentice enrollment

Induction training & refresher training

Pension contribution

Free uniform

Health Assure Employee Program

Employee referral program - Bonus

Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.

To apply, please visit: Rugby Kitchen Assistant | Crosscrown Care Homes