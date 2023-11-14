Rugby Housekeeper - Crosscrown Care Homes

Salary: £10.42 p/h

Contract Type: Full time/Part time, permanent

Location: Rugby

Introduction

If you care for others without a second thought and are looking for a rewarding career where you can make a difference and change lives for the better, then a Housekeeper role working at one of our Crosscrown Care Homes could be the right choice for you.

What will you be doing?

Ensuring that you provide a clean environment for our service users and staff, providing a high quality service and high standards of cleanliness, ensuring compliance with infection control procedures.

Key responsibilities:

• Carry out all cleaning duties as directed by your manager to the required Company standards.

• Ensure that daily and deep cleaning schedules are adhered to.

• To be sensitive to the privacy and individual needs of the residents.

• To comply with COSHH regulations.

• To adhere to infection control polices at all times.

• To ensure the correct use of PPE.

• To follow the correct use of colour code systems within the home

• To ensure all necessary documentation is completed daily.

• To ensure trolley’s are re-stocked at the end of shift and cleaning cupboards are left clean and tidy.

What experience do you need?

Due to our strong training team, you do not need to have previous experience. All we ask for is someone who is passionate, has a can-do approach and excellent communication skills. Above all, you’ll be passionate about ensuring our residents have received the best service possible.

There are career development opportunities, with a range of courses that will see you grow and succeed, including the opportunity to enroll on an Apprenticeship. If you have the aspiration, capability and dedication, we can give you the support and opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

Where you will be working

You will be working at one of our Crosscrown Care Homes in Rugby area.

What you will get

Competitive rates of pay

Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays

Enhanced rates of pay for overtime

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks annual leave

Free parking

Career development and training, apprentice enrollment

Paid induction training & refresher training

Pension contribution

Free uniform

Health Assure Employee Program

Employee referral program - Bonus

Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.

To apply, please visit: Rugby Housekeeper | Crosscrown Care Homes