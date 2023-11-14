Rugby Cook (Days) - Crosscrown Care Homes
Salary: £11.07 p/h
Contract Type: Full Time / Part Time, Permanent
Location: Rugby
We are currently recruiting a Part Time passionate Cook, for one of our Care homes located in Rugby, The Elms Residential Home , shift pattern flexible
This role involves planning and presenting high quality meals for our residents living at the Care Home.
Ideally we are looking for someone who has experience working with in a similar environment, but full training will be given; passion and creativity in the kitchen is a must.
What will you be doing?
Your mains responsibilities will be:
· To prepare and cook a well-balanced, nutritious, and tasty diet.
· To provide for our resident’s preferences and dietary requirements.
· Maintain a clean and environment, in accordance with the relevant legislation and guidelines.
What experience do you need?
Some previous experience is essential.
A cooking qualification and Food Hygiene Certificate is preferred, and there will be opportunities for further training and development.
Where you will be working
You will be working at one of our homes in Clifton upon Dunsmore.
Reporting to the Registered Manager, you will join a supportive and highly professional team.
What you will get
- Competitive rates of pay
- Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays
- Enhanced rates of pay for overtime
- Paid breaks
- 5.6 weeks annual leave
- Free parking
- Career development and training, apprentice enrollment
- Induction training & refresher training
- Pension contribution
- Free uniform
- Health Assure Employee Program
- Employee referral program - Bonus
Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.
To apply, please visit: Crosscrown Cook | Crosscrown Care Homes