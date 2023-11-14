Rugby Cook (Days) - Crosscrown Care Homes

Salary: £11.07 p/h

Contract Type: Full Time / Part Time, Permanent

Location: Rugby

We are currently recruiting a Part Time passionate Cook, for one of our Care homes located in Rugby, The Elms Residential Home , shift pattern flexible

This role involves planning and presenting high quality meals for our residents living at the Care Home.

Ideally we are looking for someone who has experience working with in a similar environment, but full training will be given; passion and creativity in the kitchen is a must.

What will you be doing?

Your mains responsibilities will be:

· To prepare and cook a well-balanced, nutritious, and tasty diet.

· To provide for our resident’s preferences and dietary requirements.

· Maintain a clean and environment, in accordance with the relevant legislation and guidelines.

What experience do you need?

Some previous experience is essential.

A cooking qualification and Food Hygiene Certificate is preferred, and there will be opportunities for further training and development.

Where you will be working

You will be working at one of our homes in Clifton upon Dunsmore.

Reporting to the Registered Manager, you will join a supportive and highly professional team.

What you will get

Competitive rates of pay

Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays

Enhanced rates of pay for overtime

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks annual leave

Free parking

Career development and training, apprentice enrollment

Induction training & refresher training

Pension contribution

Free uniform

Health Assure Employee Program

Employee referral program - Bonus

Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.

To apply, please visit: Crosscrown Cook | Crosscrown Care Homes