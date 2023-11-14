Rugby Senior Care Assistant - Crosscrown Care Homes

Salary: £11.62

Contract Type: Full time, permanent

Location: Rugby

Introduction

If you care for others without a second thought and are looking for a rewarding career where you can make a difference and change lives for the better, then a Senior Care Assistant role working at The Elms Residential Care Home could be the right choice for you.

What will you be doing?

As Senior Care Assistant you will be working as part of a dedicated team of staff who have our resident’s emotional and physical wellbeing at the core of all they do. You will show warmth, and empathy to our residents and their families; helping to promote their independence and dignity.

Every day will be different, so you can expect to undertake work that’s as varied as it is rewarding. As a Senior Care Assistant, you’ll help our residents enjoy each day by making sure they get the quality care they deserve. You will contribute to care planning and coaching care assistants, take an active professional role in promoting the services offered when dealing with relatives, prospective residents and enquiries and be responsible for administrating medication to the residents in accordance with policies and procedures.

What experience do you need?

Previous experience working within an elderly care environment and leading a team is essential. A qualification at level 3 in Health and Social care is preferred (or working towards). All we ask for is someone who is compassionate, has a can-do and flexible approach and excellent communication skills. Above all, you’ll be passionate about ensuring our residents have received the best care possible.

There are career development opportunities, with a range of courses that will see you grow and succeed, including the opportunity to enroll on an Apprenticeship in Health and Social Care. If you have the aspiration, capability and dedication, we can give you the support and opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

Where you will be working?

You will be working at one of our homes in Rugby area.

Reporting to the Registered Manager, you will join a supportive team that is committed to empowering recovery and encouraging independence within a residential or nursing environment.

The shift patterns include working days and weekends shifts.

What you will get:

Competitive rates of pay

Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays

Enhanced rates of pay for overtime

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks annual leave

Free parking

Career development and training, apprentice enrollment

Induction training & refresher training

Pension contribution

Free uniform

Health Assure Employee Program

Employee referral program - Bonus

Experience:

providing care: 1 year (preferred)

supervisory: 1 year (preferred)

Level 3 qualification in Health & Social Care (preferred)

Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.

To apply, please visit: Rugby Senior Carer | Crosscrown Care Homes