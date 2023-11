Rugby Care Assistant (Night) - Crosscrown Care Homes

Salary: £10.62 p/h

Contract Type: Full Time / Part Time, Permanent

Location: Rugby

Introduction

If you care for others without a second thought and are looking for a rewarding career where you can make a difference and change lives for the better, then a Care Assistant role working at one of our Crosscrown Care Homes could be the right choice for you.

What will you be doing?

As Care Assistant you will be working as part of a dedicated team of staff who have our resident’s emotional and physical wellbeing at the core of all they do. You will show warmth, and empathy to our residents and their families; helping to promote their independence and dignity.

Every day will be different, so you can expect to undertake work that’s as varied as it is rewarding. As a Care Assistant, you’ll help our residents enjoy each day by making sure they get the quality care they deserve. You’ll assist with their daily living, encouraging their participation in meaningful activities as well as providing support and companionship.

What experience do you need?

Due to our strong training team, you do not need to have previous care experience. All we ask for is someone who is compassionate, has a can-do approach and excellent communication skills. Above all, you’ll be passionate about ensuring our residents have received the best care possible.

There are career development opportunities, with a range of courses that will see you grow and succeed, including the opportunity to enroll on an Apprenticeship in Health and Social Care. If you have the aspiration, capability and dedication, we can give you the support and opportunities to help you achieve your goals.

Where you will be working

You will be working at one of our Crosscrown Care Homes in Rugby area.

What you will get

Competitive rates of pay

Enhanced rates of pay for bank holidays

Enhanced rates of pay for overtime

Paid breaks

5.6 weeks annual leave

Free parking

Career development and training, apprentice enrollment

Induction training & refresher training

Pension contribution

Free uniform

Health Assure Employee Program

Employee referral program - Bonus

Eligibility to work in the UK and Enhanced DBS check will be required for this position.

To apply, please visit: Rugby Night Care Assistant | Crosscrown Care Homes