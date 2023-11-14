Senior Care/Support Worker - Polesworth Group Homes

Job Types: Permanent, Part-time, Full-time (28 - 35 hours per week. Varied shifts including evening & weekends & sleeping in duties)

Salary: £11.32-£11.45 per hour

Polesworth Group Homes Ltd is a Registered Charity who have been providing support and accommodation to adults with learning disabilities since 1982.

Working for a charitable organisation can make a big difference to your role as we are not here to make a profit, we are here to make a difference!

Driving licence and NVQ3 qualification in Health & Social Care, an advantage.

Enhanced disclosure of criminal records will be required for all posts.

Excellent conditions of service.

Refer a friend bonus scheme

Loyalty Bonus

Paid breaks

Meals & drinks provided whilst on shift

Access to discounts for carers

On-site parking

Company Pension

Homely working environment

Enhancements available for staff with NVQ Level 3 in Care or above.

For an informal chat to discuss the post further, please telephone Leigh-Anne Smith, Chief Executive: 01827 896124.

You can download an application form on our website: www.polesworthhomes.co.uk

alternatively e-mail or telephone: 01827 896124 during office hours.