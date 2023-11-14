Senior Care/Support Worker - Polesworth Group Homes
Job Types: Permanent, Part-time, Full-time (28 - 35 hours per week. Varied shifts including evening & weekends & sleeping in duties)
Salary: £11.32-£11.45 per hour
Polesworth Group Homes Ltd is a Registered Charity who have been providing support and accommodation to adults with learning disabilities since 1982.
Working for a charitable organisation can make a big difference to your role as we are not here to make a profit, we are here to make a difference!
Driving licence and NVQ3 qualification in Health & Social Care, an advantage.
Enhanced disclosure of criminal records will be required for all posts.
Excellent conditions of service.
- Refer a friend bonus scheme
- Loyalty Bonus
- Paid breaks
- Meals & drinks provided whilst on shift
- Access to discounts for carers
- On-site parking
- Company Pension
- Homely working environment
Enhancements available for staff with NVQ Level 3 in Care or above.
For an informal chat to discuss the post further, please telephone Leigh-Anne Smith, Chief Executive: 01827 896124.
You can download an application form on our website: www.polesworthhomes.co.uk
alternatively e-mail or telephone: 01827 896124 during office hours.