Care Support - Polesworth Group Homes

Job Types: Permanent, Part-time, Full-time

Salary: From £10.42 per hour

Polesworth Group Homes are a Registered Charity who have been providing accommodation and support to adults with learning disabilities since 1982 in Polesworth, Dordon & Atherstone. Working for a charitable organisation can make a big difference to your role as we are not here to make a profit, we are here to make a difference!

We have full & part time positions available working a variety of early & late shifts during the week and alternate weekends. We can offer contracts starting from as little as 14 hours per week up to 30 hours per week.

Driving Licence and NVQ level 2 in care is an advantage but NOT essential. Full paid training is provided.

We provide excellent conditions of service and offer the following benefits:

Refer a friend bonus scheme

Loyalty Bonus

Paid breaks

Meals & drinks provided whilst on shift

Access to discounts for carers

On-site parking

Company Pension

Homely working environment

For further information and an application pack please visit our website: www.polesworthhomes.co.uk

or Telephone: 01827 896124

Enhanced disclosure of criminal records will be required for all posts.