Warwickshire County Council is offering free Independent Travel Training for young people with SEND

Warwickshire County Council is proud to raise awareness of our initiative aimed at empowering young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to lead happy and independent lives.

The County Council is providing free Independent Travel Training (ITT) to eligible young people with an Education and Health Care Plan (EHCP) who qualify for home to school transport assistance.

Traveling independently can be a significant milestone for young people with SEND, and our ITT program is designed to help them achieve just that. By mastering the skills necessary to navigate public transportation within Warwickshire, these young people can gain greater independence and broaden their horizons.

The ITT program is tailored to each individual, ensuring that it meets their specific needs and abilities. Typically, the program consists of one-to-one training sessions that occur once a week for a duration of 9 to 12 weeks, however this can be adapted to suit the needs of the young person. The duration may be extended to ensure the young person has the confidence and skills to travel independently. Throughout the program, our specialised Travel Trainers continually assess the progress and make necessary adjustments.

Key components of the program include:

One-to-one personalised travel trainer support.

Personal and road safety awareness and safety skills.

Journey planning and preparation, including guidance on what to take and how to prepare for varying weather conditions.

Time and money management.

Safely leaving home, including locking up procedures.

Coping with emergencies or unexpected circumstances, such as missed stops or cancelled trains.

Utilising technology, including smart travel cards and mobile phones.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio holder for Transport & Planning says:

“Independent travel training offers numerous advantages for young people with SEND. It enhances their independence, self-esteem, and confidence, preparing them for adulthood and improving their overall life prospects. The skills acquired through travel training are transferable to everyday life, enabling the young people to access more opportunities, such as socialising with friends, transitioning to college, and participating in work placements. “Additionally, this program offers peace of mind to parents and caregivers, knowing that their child is equipped to travel safely on their own. No young person will be left to travel independently until they and their trainer feel they have the skills and confidence to do so safely.”

The process to access travel training is straightforward. Schools, colleges, young people, parents, and professionals can refer a student who meets the eligibility criteria by completing the referral form available on Warwickshire County Council's website: here.

If you know a young person aged 11 to 25 with SEND and an EHCP, who could benefit from independent travel training, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at tt@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Before a referral can be made, prior consent must be provided by the individual, or the parent/carer if the individual is under 16 years old.

Warwickshire County Council is committed to supporting young people with SEND in leading fulfilling, independent lives. All eligible individuals are invited to take advantage of this opportunity and start their journey towards greater independence.

For more information, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sendtransport, or contact us at tt@warwickshire.gov.uk.