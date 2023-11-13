Warwickshire County Council takes a stand against bullying

National Anti-Bullying Week 2023 takes place from 13 to 17 November. This year’s theme #MakeANoise about bullying kicks off with an Odd Socks Day at schools across Warwickshire to help cele...

National Anti-Bullying Week 2023 takes place from 13 to 17 November. This year’s theme #MakeANoise about bullying kicks off with an Odd Socks Day at schools across Warwickshire to help celebrate that we are all unique and should not face harm due to differences.

Warwickshire County Council supports the campaign call to action to make a noise about bullying which aligns with key outcomes of its Child Friendly Warwickshire programme to help children and young people be heard as well as safe, happy and healthy. Being empowered to speak up to combat bullying helps children use their voice to protect themselves and their peers and value each other.

Anti-Bullying Week is organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, and puts extra focus on finding ways to work together to put an end to bullying - at school, home, in communities, or online. Last year, over 7.5 million children and young people joined the campaign, with 80% of schools participating.

Friday 17 November is Friendship Friday, a day dedicated to promoting positive, healthy relationships and celebrating friendship. For resources and activities to help children learn about friendship and how to take a stand against bullying, visit Kidscapes website here.

Bullying doesn’t just affect children at school, it happens online too and cyberbullying can be hard to identify and tough to escape. Social media can open new ways to connect with friends and likeminded others but can also be a doorway to inappropriate online content, unkind comments, extreme views and threats. Parents and young people are encouraged to find out more about the signs, the dangers and how to get support. More information is available at www.internetmatters.org/issues/cyberbullying/

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said, “We believe that every child deserves to grow up in an environment that is not only safe and nurturing but also free from the fear of bullying. Addressing bullying encourage everyone to be more respectful and tolerant – to celebrate difference and foster inclusive communities.

“Bullying affects millions of lives and can leave us feeling hopeless. But it doesn’t have to be this way. If we challenge it, we can change it. And it starts by reaching out. Whether it’s in school, at home, in the community, or online, we want all children and young people growing up in Warwickshire to be safe and happy and feel that their voices are heard and listened to as we work towards creating a Child-Friendly Warwickshire. A community where kindness plays a vital role, and our children are not afraid or excluded. "

Advice and support about how to deal with bullying can be found on the council website, along with lots of other information about keeping you and your children safe: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keeping-child-safe

Moreover, the Warwickshire Hate Crime Partnership operates an informative and resourceful website, offering to individuals resources that facilitate an understanding of hate crime, along with guidance on how to report effectively.