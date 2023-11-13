Understanding Wound Infection and Biofilms

This module is delivered by an Urgo Medical, Clinical Trainer who is also a qualified Tissue Viability Nurse. It is designed to helps clinicians to gain an understanding of wound infection and biofilms and how these can affect wound healing. This module is designed for qualified nurses.

Learning outcomes

· To understand what an infection/and/or biofilm is.

· To understand how to recognise and treat a wound infection.

· To understand national guidance about wound infection.

· To understand the types of antimicrobials available and appropriate use.

A certificate of attendance will be provided on completion of this module.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk