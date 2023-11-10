Fire Service urge residents to celebrate Diwali safely!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is wishing communities a happy and safe Diwali. The celebrations, known as the “festival of the lights” often involve fireworks, candles, earthenware oil la...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is wishing communities a happy and safe Diwali.

The celebrations, known as the “festival of the lights” often involve fireworks, candles, earthenware oil lamps (Divas) and cooking special meals for family and friends.

In support of the celebrations, the County Council’s fire and rescue service are also sharing some top fire safety tips on how to stay safe at home this year:

Please use LED battery operated tea lights which are very effective, reusable and come in many colours

If you do light candles or oil lamps, never leave them unattended and put burning candles out when you leave the room, ensuring they are not near curtains, drapes or decorations that may catch fire

Always put candles on a heat resistant surface and in a vessel that will contain the candle should it fall over, like a jam jar or a proper glass/ceramic candle holder

Don’t leave cooking unattended and keep young children away from where you are cooking food

Keep matches and lighters out of young children’s reach and never play around with matches or lighters

Ensure everyone in your household is aware of escape routes and what to do in the event of an emergency

Make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them regularly.

WFRS is also urging people to take extra care when cooking or lighting candles as traditional clothing can be very flammable and life-changing injuries may be sustained if care is not taken or children not supervised during this time.

Please take care if you’re wearing loose clothing when cooking as this can easily catch light, sometimes without you realising right away.

Talking about the celebrations, Portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Cllr Andy Crump, said:

"Statistics show that there is an increased fire risk during the winter months and celebrations, but by taking just a few simple precautions, you can reduce the dangers to yourself and your family.

"Make sure all candles and divas are in a safe and secure holder and that all tea lights are placed on a heat-resistant surface. Where possible swap candles for LED lights to help reduce the risks of having a fire in your home.

"If you do use fireworks, please ensure that they meet British safety standards – store them in a metal box, read the instructions, follow the fireworks code, never go back to a lit firework and keep a bucket of water nearby.

“Most importantly enjoy the celebrations and have a safe and happy Diwali!”

For further fire safety advice visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/celebratesafely.