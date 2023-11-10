Honouring Heroes on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday in Warwickshire

The annual Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday commemorations are set to take place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November throughout the UK. Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire Co...

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, remarked:

"Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are occasions that we mark every year with great pride and respect as we recall the sacrifices made by members of our armed forces.

"This year's Remembrance Days will follow in the footsteps of all those that have come before and will pay tribute to the sacrifices of those who have fought for the freedoms that we cherish."

Councillor Seccombe is going to be representing Warwickshire County Council at the procession in Stratford on Sunday. Other council dignitaries will also be commemorating the occasion by being in attendance at various events across the county. Councillor Peter Butlin will be at the services due to be held in Rugby, Councillor Jeff Morgan will be in attendance in North Warwickshire.

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who is the King’s representative for Warwickshire, alternates his attendance at Remembrance events around the county each year, and this weekend is attending the Bedworth Armistice Parade on Saturday 11 November, and the Remembrance Sunday service in Warwick on 12 November. His Vice Lord Lieutenant, Sue Saunders, will be attending the Remembrance Sunday service at St Margaret's Church in Whitnash, and many of his Deputy Lieutenants will also be attending services in all five districts and boroughs across the county.

Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, said:

"On Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, it is important that we to pay our respects to all of the extraordinary service of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country. It is because of them, and what they so bravely fought for, that we are able to enjoy the freedoms that we experience today.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will also back local commemorative events, as well as observing the 2-minute silence. This year Rob Allen, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, is attending Bedworth Remembrance Service on Saturday 11th November. Jon Laight, Area Manager, is attending Warwick Remembrance Service and Paul Morley, Area Manager, is attending Leamington Remembrance Service on 12th November.

Members of the public can hold their own personalised Acts of Remembrance, and additional information on how to do this can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more details on how Warwickshire County Council supports the armed forces, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armed

You can find Remembrance events near you below:

Remembrance Events 2023 – Coventry, Solihull & Warwickshire

Area / District

Time & date

Event details

ARMISTICE DAY

Saturday 11 Nov

Bedworth Armistice Day Parade

10am – 12.30pm

Form up Church Way next to Bedworth Markets – March to Bedworth War Memorial

https://bedwortharmisticeday.org/

Coventry – West Orchard

10.45 – 12.00pm

West Orchard Poppy Drop

West Orchards falls silent to Mark Armistice Day 2023 – Coventry City Council

In Yellow Level 3, West Orchards Shopping Centre

Smithford Way, Coventry CV1 1QX

Warwick

10.45am

Church Street. A short service will be conducted at the War Memorial from 10.45am to 11.15am

Solihull

10.30am - 12pm

St Alphege Church, New Road, Solihull B91 - Armistice Day service

10.30am - 11.30am

Olton Remembers - Memorial at the clock in Olton Hollow, Warwick Road, Solihull, B92

Rugby

11am

Maroons will be fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground, in Hillmorton Road, to mark the beginning and end of the silence - 11am and 11.02am.

SUNDAY EVENTS

Sunday 12 Nov

Warwick

10.50am

Warwick Remembrance Service Church Street Warwick

Leamington / Warwick

Whitnash

10.50am

10h00

Leamington Spa Remembrance Service

War Memorial, Euston Place, Leamington

https://www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk/Remembrance.aspx

St Margaret’s Church, Whitnash Road, Whitnash

Wreath laying at War Memorial outside St Margaret’s Church at 11h00

Wreath laying at Memorial Plinth on Town Green at 12h00



Kenilworth

10:45am until 12 noon

War Memorial in Abbey Fields

https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/events/remembrance-service/

Nuneaton & Bedworth

10am – 1pm

Parades and services in: Ash Green; Bulkington; Bedworth; Nuneaton

Armistice Parade and Service | Events in the borough | Nuneaton & Bedworth (nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk)

Rugby

10.50 – 11.30am

War Memorial gates, Hillmorton Road

https://www.rugby.gov.uk/news/article/1855/remembrance_sunday_and_armistice_day_in_rugby

Stratford

Sunday 13 Nov 10.35am

The civic procession starts at 10.35am from the Town Hall in Sheep Street, CV37 6EF along Chapel Street, Church Street and into Old Town to the Remembrance Garden, CV37 6BN.

Following the Service of Remembrance, the Civic Party will return to the Town Hall via Old Town, Church Street

https://www.stratford.gov.uk/doc/212302/name/Remembrance%20Sunday%20AS%202023%20FINAL.pdf

Coventry

Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade

Sunday 13 Nov 10.45am

War Memorial Park Kenilworth Road, Coventry CV3 6PT

Remembrance Sunday in Coventry – Coventry City Council;

Coventry Remembers – Coventry City Council

remembrance-service-at-war-memorial-park-order-of-service-10-30am-12-november-2023 (coventry.gov.uk)

Coventry Cathedral; Holy Pastor Eniiwaju Etomi, the Senior Pastor, Holy Ghost Zone Parish;

CCC, Christ the King Church;

The Venerable Barry Dugmore, Archdeacon, Diocese of Coventry.

The Very Reverend Canon Father Thomas Farrell, Roman Catholic Dean of Coventry. The Lord Mayor of Coventry

Communal Grave Service at London Rd Cemetery - Coventry Remembers 2023

15:00

London Road Cemetery, London Rd, Coventry CV1 2JT

Coventry Remembers – Coventry City Council

communal-grave-remembrance-service-at-london-road-cemetery-order-of-service-3pm-sunday-12-november-2023 (coventry.gov.uk)

Solihull

10.45-11.15am

Remembrance service at the War Memorial outside St Alphege Church, New Road, Solihull B91

11.15am - 12.15am

Remembrance Sunday church service, St Alphege church, Solihull B91

10.30am - 12pm

Remembrance Service and Parade St James the Great church and Stratford Road, Shirley, B90

Castle Bromwich

10-12.30

Being held at the War Memorial, The Green/Old Croft Lane. A road closure has been completed and a company are organising PA.



Knowle

9.30-13.00

Parade from Knowle British Legion along A4141, High Street to Knowle Parish Church and return via Wilsons Road

Meriden

10-11.30

Road closure - Main Road at the junction with Leys Lane to the Manor Hotel and Berkswell Road from the Heart of England Club.

Bickenhill

10.30-11.30

Service at St Leonard’s Church followed by a parade down Elmdon Road to the Garden of Remembrance where there is a short service before the parade returns to the grounds of St Leonards. Elmdon Road, Station Road (part of) and Land Lane Road Closure.

Hampton in Arden

10am - 12 pm

B4102 (Solihull Road, High Street) is the road being closed.

Dickens Heath

10.50am - 11.30am

Hensborough and Old Dickens Heath Road, between car park behind Mortons and Library/junction with Hensborough.

Marston Green

10-11.30

Service at St Leonard’s Church, Elmdon Road, Marston Green followed by parade to the Garden of Memory which is situated at the top of Elmdon Road.

Hockley Heath

12.30-13.30

Closure of A3400 Stratford Road (between School Road and Spring Lane) and B4438 Old Warwick Road (for 50 metres from its junction with A3400 Stratford Road).