Fair Access Protocol ensures swifter placement for children without a school place

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet today agreed a new Fair Access Protocol from January 24 to support more efficient & effective way of placing children for whom a school place has not been secured

A Fair Access Protocol is a mandatory requirement of a local authority to ensure that vulnerable children and those having difficulty securing a school place are allocated one as quickly as possible.

Warwickshire County Council engaged with schools between January and July of this year on the existing protocol and to agree issues and areas for improvement. The new draft was consulted on during September and October.

Significant changes in the new protocol include:

Bi-weekly virtual panels for Primary/Secondary Schools rather than every four to six weeks

Representation will come from a pool of schools operating on behalf of all schools. Currently, district-based secondary panels are attended by all schools in the area face to face.

The removal of a points system for Secondary schools (schools in scope for primary) to be replaced in both cases by pupil needs, circumstances and supporting data.

Adding placements for distance purposes to counter more children being referred to FAPs due to lack of places within a reasonable distance from their schools.

A multi-agency approach to ensure that holistic needs of a child are represented on the panels

Consultation showed that the majority of schools are in agreement with the protocol. It will now be introduced in January and reviewed in the summer term.

Cllr Kam Kaur said: “Warwickshire County Council is committed to providing an inclusive education for all children and young people within Warwickshire with a particular focus on vulnerable groups.

“The revised protocol will ensure that, where children are having difficulties in securing a place, that is addressed more swiftly. We will work with the schools and regularly review the system so that it meets their needs as well as those of the children.”

A copy of this report to Cabinet can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s33822/New%20Fair%20Access%20Protocol.pdf

More information about education and learning in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning