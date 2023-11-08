A new pavement art campaign at selected Warwickshire Secondary School warns young people about the dangers of walking and texting.

Walking can really ruin a phone is the important message of a new pavement art campaign from Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team. The new art installations have recently been painted at the following schools across Warwickshire:

Henley-in-Arden School, Henley-in-Arden

Alcester Academy, Alcester

Bilton School, Rugby

The George Eliot Acadamy, Nuneaton

Kineton High School, Kineton

Trinity Catholic School, Leamington Soa

Aylesford School, Warwick

Beyond the dangers of dropped phones resulting in damage, the campaigns core aim is to make children aged 11 to 16 aware that if they are lost texting on their phones whilst walking to school, they are likely unaware of the potential hazards that could be present, particularly around busy roads.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said, “Warwickshire’s young people texting while walking to school is a common sight around the county and we hope this new pavement art campaign will make them aware of the potential dangers.

“When people are texting and walking, they are not adequately aware of their surroundings and this can have catastrophic consequences, particularly around busy roads during rush hour periods.”

This campaign is timely as recent research from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), concluded that people texting while walking are far more likely to have trip, fall and collision accidents. This latest study adds to previous research that indicated that texting pedestrians are more likely to walk unawares into oncoming traffic.

Residents can follow the Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Education Team on social media: Facebook @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WCCSafe_Active.

More information about safe and active travel in Warwickshire can be found online: www.safeactivetravelwcc.co.uk